Aficionados, innovators and the comfortably moneyed but innately curious will get an early chance to get their hands on the new Ferrari Luce, courtesy of this summer’s RM Sotheby’s Auction at Monterey Car Week. Ferrari is presenting the first production Luce off the line, Chassis 0, for auction at the auctioneer's August sale, conjuring up a unique specification for this special car.

2026 Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 by Ferrari Tailor Made (Image credit: Ferrari)

This unique first edition of the Luce was overseen by Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme, a service that is open to every customer across all Ferrari models. Luce will be no different, and the specification of this one-off car is but a small dip in the ocean in terms of what can be achieved.

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We haven’t been living under a rock for the past few months so feel duty bound to point out that the Luce wasn’t exactly heralded by fanfares from the Ferraristi. Despite a cohesive, creative and hugely involved design process, courtesy of Jony Ive, Marc Newson and the rest of the team at LoveFrom, a vocal coterie of enraged keyboard warriors found plenty to object to, from concept, form and detail all the way down to the idea of an electrified Ferrari.

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Perhaps Chassis 0 won’t change any minds, but it’s worth noting that this configuration is pretty stunning, bringing a fresh angle to the Luce’s controversial forms. A white Ferrari is inevitably rather Crockett and Tubbs, but on the Luce it looks nothing short of sensational. The paintwork is a unique Madreperla Semi-Gloss finish with the interior finished in Perla Le Mans metallic leather in Perla with Grigio Corvara secondary elements.

2026 Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 by Ferrari Tailor Made (Image credit: Ferrari)

That white-on-white finish really accentuates the simplicity of car’s silhouette, with the monochrome details taken to the extreme with special wheels, bespoke brake calipers with even the Ferrari logo using an optical white background.

The paintwork contains a unique pigment that accentuates iridescent reflections – Ferrari describe them as ‘evolving from green to violet depending on the intensity and angle of the light.’ It also emphasises the distinction between the aerodynamic bodywork and the glazed passenger shell.

Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 (Image credit: Ferrari)

Inside Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 (Image credit: Ferrari)

Inside, the exceptional interior is finished in white Le Mans metallic leather, another unique Ferrari development that high quality Swiss hides and a finish that brings more light into the already spacious car. On the ‘regular’ Luce, the secondary interior elements are usually finished in black, but on Chassis 0, the team at Tailor Made have used Grigio Corvara.

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The rear seats of Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 (Image credit: Ferrari)

The whole package is finished off with a dedicated plaque to honour its unique status as the first production chassis of the Luce production programme.

The car is being sold without reserve, although RM Sotheby’s is suggesting that the value of this unique machine is somewhere in excess of $1.1m, a healthy mark-up over the c$645,000 US list price. Ferrari will be donating all proceeds of the sale to ‘benefit future educational initiatives’ through The Ferrari Foundation.

Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 (Image credit: Ferrari)

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Ferrari Luce Chassis 0, offered without reserve, RMSothebys.com, Tailormade.Ferrari.com, Ferrari.com, @Ferrari.com