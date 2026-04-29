The world of competitive sailing is a literal cutting edge, with new hull and hydrofoil designs scything through the water with the minimal possible drag, hauled at speeds of over 30 knots with high-tech mast configurations. Alongside aerospace, the yachting industry helped pioneer the use of carbon fibre at scale, as well as the disciplines of finding the ultimate path through aerodynamics, fluid dynamics with strength and lightness.

Ferrari Hypersail racing monohull details (Image credit: Ferrari)

Last week, Ferrari Hypersail showcased the new livery for its 100ft flying ocean monohull. The design of this elite racing vessel has involved a collaboration between Flavio Manzoni’s Ferrari Design Studio, the company’s legendary engineering team and Guillaume Verdier Naval Architects, specialists in racing monohull and multihull competition prototypes.

For an engineer, the monohull class has an unmatched alignment between the purity of function and form. As Ferrari notes, ‘performance sets the rules, design transforms them into beauty’. In shaping the boat and its livery, Manzoni and his team have drawn on contemporary performance Ferraris, with a silhouette influenced by the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 and graphical architecture that evokes the Le Mans-winning Hypercar 499P.

Ferrari Hypersail racing monohull (Image credit: Ferrari)

This blend of bold graphical style, colour and technically efficient surfacing has been especially evident in modern era Ferraris, with contemporary cars like the Testarossa and F80 introducing a more technical approach to surfacing and body composition.

According to Manzoni, ‘Hypersail represented an unexpected opportunity for the Ferrari Design Studio; a challenging objective due to its complexity, which allowed us to extend our creative research into a context different from our usual one.’ With components like walkable solar panels integrated into the deck and hull, orientated according to the maximum solar exposure, every facet of the vessel is a fusion of engineering, design and function.

Ferrari Hypersail racing monohull (Image credit: Ferrari)

‘The Design Studio is not new to this kind of endeavour,’ says Manzoni. ‘In the past, the experience gained in racing car projects, one of the most technologically advanced sectors, has encouraged exploration into more complex fields, allowing us to test ourselves and expand our expertise.’

The livery is a key expression of the heart and soul of Hypersail. Resplendent in Giallo Fly yellow, the so-called ‘second soul’ colour in Ferrari’s palette after the iconic red, the colour dates back to the 275 GTB of 1964. Company lore holds that it was ‘inspired by an intuition from Fiamma Breschi’, the widow of yellow-helmeted Ferrari F1 driver Luigi Musso, who died in an accident at the 1958 French Grand Prix in Reims. Through her friendship with Enzo Ferrari, Breschi brought this bold yellow into the Ferrari mythos.

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Ferrari Hypersail racing monohull foil details (Image credit: Ferrari)

The addition of ‘Fly’ references the Hypersail’s foiling capability, with the hull lifting itself above the water at speed and resting on slender carbon fibre foil arms for minimal drag. Giallo Fly is paired with a new grey, Grigio Hypersail, which evokes the strength and solidity of the cabon fibre.

Naturally, there’s also a substantial Ferrari logo rendered vertically on the sail, above a dynamic racing stripe and the all-important sponsor names.

Ferrari Hypersail racing monohull (Image credit: Ferrari)

‘Hypersail is a vessel unique in scale and technology, engineered to deliver peak performance within an environment as singular and unpredictable as the ocean,’ says Matteo Lanzavecchia, head of vehicle engineering at Ferrari and chief technology officer of Hypersail. ‘Foiling is made possible by a sophisticated control system [which] leverages the expertise gained from our automotive developments, and is powered by energy recovered from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and motion.’

The Ferrari Hypersail installation in Milan, 2026 (Image credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari Hypersail made its debut during Milan Design Week 2026 at the Ferrari Flagship Store in Milan, alongside an installation by the Ferrari Design Studio overlooking Piazza del Duomo.

Ferrari Flagship Store, Milan, Store.Ferrari.com, Ferrari.com, @FerrariHypersail