Project Cosmos was one of the most secretive projects in Lürssen’s portfolio. The German superyacht builder launched the 114.2m vessel last August from its Rendsburg shipyard, about 80km north of Hamburg.

Now the vessel has been delivered and the name revealed. Nausicaä is exceptionally sophisticated, not just technically, but in interior and exterior form. Designed completely by Marc Newson, Nausicaä has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in superyacht design.

Nausicaä by Lürssen and Marc Newson (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

Named for a character in an early Studio Ghibli film (Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind), the yacht was commissioned by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Newson was given unprecedented creative freedom, allowing him to approach the shape of the hull and superstructure in innovative new ways to maximise the amount of deck space and accommodation.

The vessel instantly recognisable as a Newson design, not least because of the focus on simplifying complex technical components to their most graphically precise forms, such as the four radar spheres above the bridge. It also carries through the ethos of a conceptual design to a finished, fully functional object, something that characterises Newson’s work across every field, from watches to car design.

Nausicaä by Lürssen and Marc Newson (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

‘It is extremely challenging for a design project, of any description, to literally deliver on the vision conceived and presented at concept stage,’ Newson acknowledges. ‘Here, I am very proud to say that every detail, at every scale, has been realised at the most coherent level. Working with an immensely creative client has enabled rare opportunities to push the boundaries and test the limits of form, material and functionality.’

Nausicaä by Lürssen and Marc Newson (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

A superyacht is perhaps the largest bespoke design project outside of architecture, with the added demands of function and utility in every conceivable condition. The hull and superstructure of Nausicaä are fluid and dynamic, with scarcely a single flat surface used throughout the design. Lürssen’s manufacturing expertise in steel – honed over 150 years – was put to the test, with what the shipyard describes as geometrically precise ‘vast cylindrical steel forms’ used throughout the design.

The Skydome and private terrace can be seen in the centre of the yacht, with the aft deck pool and tender garage behind (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

Another singularly distinctive part of the design is the Skydome feature on the upper deck. This glass structure is formed from seven vast curved panes of glass, each 3m x 2.8m and 62mm, weighing in at 1,050kg. It’s part of the owner’s office suite and comes with bespoke internal bronze shutters to close off the outside world. It’s paired with a private sky terrace. Demonstrating Newson’s love of pushing materials to their limits – and the technical and manufacturing skills of Lürssen and its suppliers – each pane had to be hot-bent using gravity to achieve the form.

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Nausicaä has a helipad above the bow (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

Another virtuoso piece of glazing wraps around the entire upper deck, interspersed with doors and technical spaces finished in the same gloss black to give the impression of a single unbroken form. At the bow, there’s a 19m wide observation lounge, with wall-to-wall glazing. The aft deck is open and spans the yacht’s entire 18m beam. Here there’s a pool and Jacuzzi as well as twin stairs down to the swim deck.

Lürssen CEO Peter Lürssen describes glazing technology as a core part of the company’s reputation for innovation. ‘From (2004’s) Rising Sun to (2024’s) Kismet, and now Nausicaä, we continue to push the boundaries of scale and structural complexity, creating spaces that are both aesthetically dramatic and functional for our clients. It is rare to find a modern Lürssen yacht that does not break new ground in glass engineering.’

Nausicaä undergoing sea trials in 2025 (Image credit: Lürssen)

Nausicaä has been designed to ensure that these views are worthwhile, with an Ice Class 1D hull providing enough strength for voyages through polar seas. On board, there are the facilities and equipment to tackle any kind of voyage, from the fixed helipad above the bow to the dry dock at the stern, where a 12.5m sportsfish tender can be launched via a sledge system. This retractable system extends over the swim platform to allow the tender into the water and disappears when not in use.

View of the swim platform and the twin stairs flanking the tender dock (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

Inside, there are further innovations. Maezawa, the founder of Tokyo’s Contemporary Art Foundation, has given over part of the main deck to an internal gallery, with space for a revolving collection of art and sculpture in a two-level atrium, complete with circular viewing deck. In the aft atrium, there are elements like a bespoke sushi bar and table tennis area, all of which have been shaped by Newson’s studio.

Nausicaä undergoing sea trials in 2025 (Image credit: Lürssen)

Nausicaä was initially billed as the first yacht powered by a methanol fuel cell and the plan is still to install this pioneering powerplant in the hull at some point in the future. For now, there is a diesel-electric plant with five engines – two primary and three auxiliary – driving fully electric Azimuth thruster pods.

The onboard battery plant can deliver up to 2 MW of power, allowing for zero emission operation when moored for extended periods of time – sufficient to power all hotel systems simultaneously at peak load. This allows the yacht to operate silently, with zero local emissions, for extended periods.

The newly delivered Nausicaä by Lürssen and Marc Newson (Image credit: Tom van Oossanen)

Marc-Newson.com, @MarcNewsonOfficial

Lurseen.com, @LuerssenYachts