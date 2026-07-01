The BMW X5 has a lot to answer for. Usually cited as the first true SUV of the modern era of behemoth family cars, the first X5 was designed in BMW’s Californian studios and swiftly became the front-runner in a crowded field of elevated and oversized passenger cars that still dominate the global automotive landscape.

BMW X5 2027 (Image credit: BMW)

This is the fifth generation BMW X5 (Image credit: BMW)

Times they are a changing, however, and whilst there’s still no shortage of fire-breathing, fossil-fuel burning SUVs out there, the form factor has proved especially attractive to electrification. There’s plenty of space for a sizeable battery, for a start, along with the retention of the sense of safety and status that an SUV conveys. In a self-proclaimed lifestyle vehicle, the switch from ICE to EV is relatively downside free.

BMW X5 2027 (Image credit: BMW)

The latest X5 is the model’s fifth generation. It continues BMW’s current push towards a new, highly efficient form of electrification, following on from the i3 and iX3. It’s also the first X5 represented in the Neue Klasse design language.

BMW X5 2027 (Image credit: BMW)

Interestingly, the X5 is being billed as the ‘first BMW model engineered to support five drive systems’, namely BEV, PHEV, diesel, ICE and Hydrogen. Barely ten years ago, the trends was towards visual diversification between powertrains. X5 shows how far the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction.

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The iX5 is the most interesting machine here, the first pure EV X5. In 60 xDrive configuration, it has a WLTP range of up to 525 miles, along with ultrafast 460 kW DC charging. All models share the monolithic Neue Klasse exterior design language, with the new era’s compact kidney grille.

Light signatures are also very distinctive, with what BMW is calling the ‘double-X’ daytime running lights, while other new elements include the ‘Winglet’ door handles and the ability to have all four doors power operated.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: BMW) Winglet door handles on the X5 (Image credit: BMW) The new grille and 'X' lights (Image credit: BMW) BMW X5 rear light bar (Image credit: BMW)

The simplified and more architectural Neue Klasse forms can only go so far towards minimising the X5’s considerable size. Unlike iX3 and i3, the larger X5 starts out more proportionally challenged, with a taller front and rear elevation and more space above the wheel arches. Specifying the largest available 23” wheels goes some way to normalising the looks, but overall the car’s scale is hard to disguise.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW)

All that space is put to good use inside. The X5 gets the new generation interior, complete with Panoramic iDrive – a ribbon of information beneath the windscreen – and the choice of an optional Passenger Screen. The main screen isn’t exactly small, continuing the asymmetric design approach seen in the other Neue Klasse cars, and the graphics and responsiveness are top tier.

The new BMW X5 interior features twin screens (Image credit: BMW)

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The powertrain agnostic will have plenty to choose from, although the straight up petrol version will only be available in certain markets. The bold can opt for the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, the company’s first ever hydrogen-powered production vehicle.

Performance options are available in the form of the plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive and X5 M60e xDrive, both of which feature 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engines paired with an electric motor. The flagship BMW X5 M60e xDrive offers a total power output of 612 hp, with a 0-62 mph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

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Standard features on top of the range models include a panoramic sunroof and sports seats, while the BMW Individual programme will take customisation as far as your wallet allows. There are also oodles of unique M Sport styling additions for the BMW X5 M60e xDrive model, including M Yellow double-X headlights, spoilers, different illumination for the grille and quad exhaust pipes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW)

Driver assistance systems are also upgraded, with the optional Motorway Assistant supporting hands-free Level 2 driving with automated lane changes, provided you glance deliberately at the relevant wing mirror for confirmation.

All new X5s get Driving Assistant Plus as standard, with adaptive cruise control and ‘AI-supported’ parking space detection and manoeuvring. The Parking Assistant Professional package brings remote-control parking functionality via your smartphone.

We’ll be driving the new X5 variants in due course.

BMW X5 2027 (Image credit: BMW)

BMW X5 and iX5, UK market launch in Spring 2027, more information at BMW.co.uk