The Aion V is another new Chinese all-electric, mid-size crossover SUV just launched into the crowded UK market. So far, so the same, but Aion is part of the wider GAC Group, which has manufacturing experience stretching back to 1948 in Guangzhou (that’s what the ‘G’ stands for).

The new Aion V (Image credit: Guy Bird)

And crucially, the business has taken time to launch its Aion electrified brand into Europe after seeing missteps made by other Chinese exporters in terms of over-optimistic sales targets and service shortfalls that ultimately resulted in hasty market exits leaving customers high and dry.

The new Aion V (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Aion knows it is late to the EV party with its V, but its UK team is offsetting that with a very sturdy eight-year warranty and decent £36,450 starting price. It’s fair to say there is a definite hint of Citroën C5 Aircross about the 4,605mm-long vehicle and it shares similarly upright dimensions (but the French crossover is actually a bit longer, wider and lower).

Aion V headlight detail (Image credit: Guy Bird)

However, the V’s almost horizontal bonnet, utilitarian roof rails and chunky surfacing with soft edges clearly avoids accusations of being a Range Rover clone, or indeed in aping an amorphous assemblage of design cues from various smooth curvaceous crossovers by other Asian brands.

Aion V interior (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Despite the mainstream exterior Citroën associations, the interior of the V is more luxurious. The padded and perforated leather upholstery and quilted seat stitching in cream and dark grey looks – and feels – classy.

That finish only comes as part of a £1,495 Premium Pack but that option also includes an extremely well-engineered and finished second-row tray table – closer in execution to Bentley than Citroën – plus eight-point massage seats and a ‘cool/hot box’ situated under the central armrest which can heat, cool or even freeze itself.

The rear laptop table in the Aion V (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Curious to try the box during one of the UK’s recent heatwaves, we tried to crank up the freeze function – via a couple of button presses within the centre touchscreen’s settings at the outset of a significant journey – but while it did get frosty eventually, we wouldn’t trust ice cream in there until after a few hours.

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The V even comes with a proper coolbox (Image credit: Aion)

Perhaps surprisingly, diverting energy to freeze rather than just cool, didn’t seem to dent the car’s 317-mile electric range from the 75.3kWh battery either. There’s also a button on the back of the centre armrest so rear-seat passengers can adjust the box’s temperature, down to minus 15°C if required.

The rear seats of the Aion V (Image credit: Aion)

Space upfront is good and there are some neat interior touches, including large chrome grab handles that hide their door-opening function until logically pulled. The floating centre console with two mobile phone trays – one for wireless charging – and two cup holders behind, is all very current spec, Chinese import, with a 14.6-inch rectangular central infotainment screen above.

Up front in the Aion V (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Pairing an Apple phone for CarPlay is relatively easy, but switching between the two can be fiddle-some. A little button at the top of the car’s touchscreen to get back to Apple CarPlay is not the easiest to press on the move, although the reverse manoeuvre – back to the car’s software from Apple – is easier via a branded button within Apple’s main menu.

Seats are designed to fully recline (Image credit: Aion)

Passenger space in the back is genuinely excellent. There is loads of room between knees and front seat backs and headroom is very generous too (even if wearing hats). The boot is a good size too – 500-1638 litres min/max – and has two layers so charging cables can be stored under the load floor. But the tonneau cover and its fixing point is thin and flimsy.

Door handle detail in the Aion V (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Don’t expect the Aion V to be a racing driver’s friend on the move either, that’s not its reason for being. But despite its relative height it doesn’t feel unstable or wallow through corners and it can also absorb a lot of the bumpy nonsense of Britain’s often uneven roads.

The Aion V on the road (Image credit: Aion)

For now, the Aion V stands apart as a very well-appointed car for the money – especially inside. For the future, while other more humdrum Chinese entrants rely on more conservative local design outposts to tailor their products for European tastes – usually in Munich – Aion will surely benefit from its well-established and more fashion- and design-focused Milan-based design studio.

The Aion V (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Maybe this savvier Euro influence, backed by Chinese innovation, smaller sales aspirations and better customer service will help Aion plot a different course.

Aion V, from £36,450, AionAuto.co.uk, @AionAutoUK