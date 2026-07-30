KEF’s new LS Luxe speakers feature the trademark fluid forms of Ross Lovegrove

Could neo-organic product design be making a comeback? From lozenge-like iMacs to quirky mobile devices, fluid forms were everywhere in tech two decades ago. Now the curve is back, courtesy of the new LS Luxe speakers from KEF.

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers (Image credit: KEF)

The venerable British hi-fi brand was founded in 1961 as Kent Engineering and Foundry. In recent years, KEF has continued to work closely with industrial designers, including earlier collaborations with Lovegrove (on the Mu headphones and Muo portable speaker) and the late Sir Terence Conran. Lovegrove has returned to give form to the LS Luxe, a compact speaker with a 6.5-inch driver at its heart.

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers, designed by Ross Lovegrove (Image credit: KEF)

Lovegrove’s hand is immediately obvious, giving the speaker enclosure a fluid, curvaceous form that is a world away from the crisp-edged black and wooden boxes that are currently so popular. KEF is leaning into the luxurious aspect of this design, with the wireless capabilities of the LS Luxe facilitating their placement as standalone objects well away from the source of the music.

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers on the optional stands (Image credit: KEF)

‘True luxury doesn't announce itself – it transforms the atmosphere of a space, blending design excellence and acoustic mastery in a way that feels both immersive and effortless,’ says KEF’s president & head of global marketing Grace Lo. ‘When people ask what luxury sounds like, this is our answer.’

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers (Image credit: KEF)

The three colour finishes are designed to emphasise the smooth, curvaceous surfacing. They include Dusk Titanium, Eclipse Black, and Mineral White, and the speakers are paired with KEF’s C3 Remote. There are also optional S-Lixe floor stands with integrated cable management.

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers £3500 SHOP NOW

Each speaker contains a 100W Class AB and 280W Class D current-drive amplifier per speaker and uses KEF’s own W2 Wireless Platform to connect with the core streaming services through its app, including Amazon Music, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and others.

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers (Image credit: KEF)

The speakers can also be connected to directly from proprietary streaming apps and services. Physical connectivity is also on board for linking up to TVs, consoles, CD players and turntables.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

KEF LS Luxe wireless speakers (Image credit: KEF)

KEF LS Luxe Speakers £3,500 / €4,000 / $4,000 per pair, floorstand sold separately, uk.kef.com, @kef.eu