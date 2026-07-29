This finely crafted bookstand by Marc Newson is the ultimate showcase for heftier tomes
The designer and longstanding Taschen collaborator’s bookstand weighs 14 kg and is the perfect tool to display the publisher’s oversized volumes
Taschen has announced a new piece of furniture, a bookstand with a difference. Designed by Marc Newson, ‘Bookstand’ is a heavyweight piece of bibliophilic furniture that weighs in at 14kg and is sturdily shaped for big publishing projects.
This isn’t Newson’s first rodeo with Taschen – far from it. The legendary German publisher put out the official Marc Newson monograph in 2024, the culmination of many years of collaboration. Back in 2018, Newson oversaw an aluminium slipcase for the Collector’s Edition of Pino Allievi’s epic Catalogue raisonné on Ferrari. Newson also created the sailcloth case for the XXL edition of the publisher’s America’s Cup monograph, as well as the carbon-fibre stand for the book’s special Marc Newson Edition.
True completists will also want to snare one of just 12 examples of the ‘Lunar Rock Edition’ of Norman Mailer’s MoonFire, a collection of essays originally published in 1970 but reissued as a monograph in 2009. The following year, Newson’s Lunar Rock Edition not only contained a specimen of lunar meteorite but came in a lunar module-inspired case. You’ll have to scour the auction houses for a copy.
Still, anyone wanting a slice of Newson style for their oversized volume display area (what the rest of us would call a library) can now bypass the second-hand market and go straight to the source. Made from acrylic glass, aluminium and steel and resting on sturdy tripod legs, the stand has been designed to accommodate Taschen’s Collector’s Edition portfolio of oversized art, design, photography, fashion and architecture books.
Adjustability is handled with a bright red aluminium turner, while the forged aluminium tripod head is topped with a thick slab of transparent acrylic, bent to hold even the weightiest tome securely in place.
Marc Newson. Bookstand, £1,500, Taschen.com, @Taschen, Marc-Newson.com
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.