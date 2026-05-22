During Milan Design Week in April 2026, AMO/OMA and Solidnature staged a surreal stone supermarket that replicated the mundane shopping experience with a humorous minimalist take. For one month only, you can order the pieces that stocked the playful installation.

A stone supermarket by OMA/AMO and Solidnature

(Image credit: Courtesy Solidnature)

Titled ‘Il Sonno’, the supermarket was conceived by architect Samir Bantal, AMO's director, and was based on the idea of celebrating the expressive potential of stone, which was the sole material for shelving units as well as groceries, offering an immersive experience within the space.

'Nobody thinks while shopping; it’s a reflex,' says Bantal. 'At Il Sonno Supermarket, this reflex is frozen in stone. Commodities have been transformed into desirable objects, stripped of function. The dream lies in the interval between recognising an object and realising that it has solidified. A supermarket with a fleeting stock, forever frozen in time. The experience of rushing through the supermarket is slowed down to wonder.'

(Image credit: Courtesy Solidnature)

For one month only, until 21 June 2026, you can pre-order 12 of the items from the supermarket shelves, which include onyx bananas, red marble steaks, sandwiches made of travertine with red marble and green onyx, and beautifully veined Flamingo Nebula marble milk bottles. Each piece from the limited edition is unique, as it will feature the chromatic and textural variations of the natural stone.

(Image credit: Courtesy Solidnature)

'Natural stone introduces a different sense of value, rooted in sustainability, durability and authenticity,' says Solidnature owner, David Mahyari. 'Unlike systems built on speed and disposability, it shifts consumption towards awareness, where everyday choices become part of a larger dream – shaping a more conscious and future-oriented world.'

Order now from solidnature.com, prices start at €90

(Image credit: Courtesy Solidnature)

(Image credit: Courtesy Solidnature)

(Image credit: Courtesy Solidnature)