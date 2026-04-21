Each year for Milan Design Week, Stone Island stages a presentation that references its history of technical innovation while also keeping its gaze firmly towards the future. As the 2026 edition kicks off, this year is no different for the Italian brand: taking over a disused swimming pool within Capsule Plaza , Stone Island has collaborated with Milanese design studio NM3 to create an immersive, interactive space that prioritises culture and community.

The installation pays homage to ‘No Seasons’, a concept first introduced by Stone Island’s founder Massimo Osti in the late 1980s, that ran until 1994 and championed timelessness and technicality. Marking a new chapter of ‘No Seasons’, the space centres on one jacket, constructed in six different iterations of Stone Island’s storied fabrications: Tela Resinata, a resin-treated cotton canvas; Nylon Prismatico-TC, a high-shine nylon; Raso Gommato, a high-strength cotton-satin weave; David-TC, a technical Japanese polyester; Crinkle Reps NY, a textured recycled nylon; and Panno, a wool and nylon blend. Each garment is the same colour – ‘piombo’, a dark grey – allowing the differences in materiality and technical innovation to stand out.

(Image credit: Stone Island)

The furnishings that surround the six jackets – which are shown in a series of vitrines at the back of the space – are the work of NM3, the studio founded in 2020 by architects Francesco Zorzi and Nicolò Ornaghi and photographer Delfino Sisto Legnani. Of this collaboration, Zorzi and Ornaghi say: ‘This was for us a great honour, as we have appreciated and worn Stone Island since we were very young. We have followed the evolution of the brand and are big fans.’

Visitors can sit on generous benches next to the ‘No Seasons’ jackets, the seats of which are upholstered in sections of the same six fabrics. ‘All the people who will participate in the installation can lay down on the sofa benches, touch and feel the different textiles with the garments looking on,’ Zorzi and Ornaghi explain. Looking up, an LED-screen ceiling will be showing artwork by Vittorio Maria Dal Maso of studio 700x100. The immersive experience is soundtracked by Friendly Pressure speakers – a continuation of Stone Island’s 2025 Milan Design Week presentation, which saw this specially designed sound system unveiled. This year, the same system is ‘renovated and reissued for 2026, featuring a patinated metal horn and faceplate, and retuned for enhanced clarity and emotional depth,’ NM3 explains. A week-long programme of cultural events, including live performances and talks, allows for ‘a strong focus on music and community within the space’.

(Image credit: Stone Island)

For NM3, this collaboration made sense thanks to an affinity with Stone Island’s approach: ‘There is a mutual attention to detail in design, along with a shared commitment to research, particularly in the exploration of materials and finishes.’ Robert Triefus, Stone Island’s CEO and president, echoes this sentiment: ‘Milan Design Week offers us a different lens – one that allows Stone Island to step beyond the language of seasons and speak purely through material and process. On this occasion, our “No Seasons” installation distills this idea: an immersive, sensorial environment, where timeless materiality, form, and function are celebrated.’

Stone Island ‘No Seasons’ runs from 20-26 April 2026 at Capsule Plaza, Via Achille Maiocchu 8, Milan.

stoneisland.com

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