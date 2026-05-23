Welcome to the latest instalment of 'How We Host', our column devoted to all things entertaining from those who know a thing or two about having a good time. Next to dissect the fine art of entertaining is actor, model, author and activist, Pamela Anderson.

In a career that’s spanned fame and activism, Pamela Anderson has ventured from a humble upbringing to the forefront of Hollywood stardom. For a new generation, however, Anderson is probably best known for her stunning bare-faced beauty looks. For women of all ages, the liberation of seeing the 1990s bombshell go make-up free, especially in the over-saturated era of Facetune and filler, felt like a breath of fresh air.

(Image credit: Paige Powell & Olive Ateliers)

Her life at home is just as down to earth. These days, Anderson lives a quiet life on her seven-acre coastal property on Vancouver Island, where she grounds herself with gardening. 'I read to my plants – I talk to them, sing, and they talk back,’ she says. ‘My Finnish grandfather always told me that the trees spoke to him.’

‘I read to my plants – I talk to them, sing, and they talk back’ Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Paige Powell & Olive Ateliers)

Still, Anderson has been busy in recent years. In 2024 she released a plant-based recipe book I love You and the TV show Cooking With Love. She’s also released a new furniture collection, ‘ The Sentimentalist’, with Olive Ateliers . Inspired by her memories of staying at her grandmother’s home along the Salish Sea and her love of the outdoors (‘I must be outdoors in every season, to touch the earth with my feet and hands,’ she says), the collection comprises 40 indoor-outdoor pieces, ranging from a lounger to a dog bed, crafted from natural rattan and solid teak.

We caught up with Anderson to hear how she makes guests (and her dogs) feel right at home, from chicory dandelion coffee on the dock, to a picnic of minty pea-potato pierogis.

How Pamela Anderson hosts

(Image credit: Paige Powell & Olive Ateliers)

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host and pull it all together at the last minute, or is there careful planning?

Pamela Anderson: It depends. I’m more spontaneous these days, and it’s a challenge when last-minute guests come, but a visiting cake and tea are easy to throw together. I love my three-tier tea platter. I am, and have always been, a big planner when it comes to parties. I’m known for wilder ones from when I was younger. I’ve even created circuses in the forest; if you were there, you know.

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Produce from Pamela Anderson's garden (via Instagram) (Image credit: Courtesy of Pamela Anderson)

W*: Can you cook?

PA: I like to think I can, but cooking is never-ending. It’s an experiment. I love to learn. I love to use what is in my garden and go from there. Simplicity is actually better, I find.

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

PA: I don’t think I have perfected anything, but my lentil soup is a crowd favourite, and it always comes out a little different. I crave it.

An image from Pamela Anderson's cookbook, I Love You (Image credit: Courtesy of Pamela Anderson)

W*: Drinks on arrival – what’s on offer?

PA: I like to offer water. Sparkling is nice. Fewer people seem to drink these days, at least that I know of, though I have wine and champagne on hand. Rosé with ice cubes, also known as ‘a swimming pool’, is a poolside favorite and reminds me of the south of France.

W*: What’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters, whether homemade or bought in?

PA: All homemade, of course. My family loves my fresh sourdough. It’s a pleasant starter served with olive oil and sea salt. A fresh heirloom tomato salad from the garden, roasted cauliflower or cabbage are big favourites, and berries for dessert. All from the garden, ideally. I love to can my vegetables and pickle, so my pantry is full. In wintertime, we can still eat from our bounty.

I write things out by hand and plan in my journal. It can be a great source of inspiration. I doodle and write poems. I created a journal with [my beauty brand] Sonsie to share with others and to spark inner thoughts and ideas. A menu can be born of a walk in nature, or a look on my dog’s face. I make dinners for my dogs, too. For breakfast, they get homemade doggie granola with superfoods and probiotics.

W*: What’s on your dinner party playlist?

PA: Jazz is nice and doesn’t overpower conversation: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Stan Getz, Nina Simone.

W*: Who’s your dream dinner party guest?

PA: My kids and my dogs. I miss them. We all travel so much, and when we are all home together, at any one of our homes, it’s precious. We meet for dinners in restaurants all over the world, but a home-cooked meal together, with everyone participating (the boys are good cooks), connects the dots.

W*: Dish the dirt: what should a host never do?

PA: Never have bad lighting. Ambiance is important, and who wants to sit under a spotlight? Candles or natural light are best.

An image from Pamela Anderson's cookbook, I Love You (Image credit: Courtesy of Pamela Anderson)

W*: What should a guest never do?

PA: I’ve noticed in my social scene that staying too long is the no-no, but leaving too soon isn’t cool either. You want to be engaged, interested, and polite. And don’t forget to bring something like flowers, wine, or sparkling water. It could even be wildflowers picked on the way.

W*: What’s the secret to a successful evening?

PA: Great conversation, good food and music. Good people leave lasting impressions and create memories. Human connection and romance are needed in the world. Friendship, too. We are all in this together, and the more we meet and encourage each other, the less alone we feel.