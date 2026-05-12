Sketch turns into the Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh
Sketch in Bloom 2026 nods to the honey-loving bear, taking inspiration from the illustrations in AA Milne’s treasured storybooks
Coinciding with the Chelsea Flower Show 2026, Sketch in Bloom is back with the 12th edition of its annual floricultural tribute. In previous years, the experimental restaurant has honoured Jane Austen’s 250th birthday and celebrated 200 years of the National Gallery. Now, it is the crop-top-wearing, honey-loving bear Winnie-the-Pooh who takes centre stage.
‘The Hundred Acre Bloom’
Marking 100 years since the publication of AA Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh, illustrated by EH Shepard, the exhibition is an ode to English woodland, specifically the book’s Hundred Acre Wood, and childhood nostalgia.
As with previous years, the neo-classical venue invited London florists to take over different spaces within the Grade II*-listed building in Mayfair, and display their individual interpretations.
LVF Creative Studio’s installation is the first that guests see. Sketch’s greenery-bedecked entrance hall unfolds as a forested passage, with leafy foliage, trunks and a mossy floor. This continues through to the reception area, where a large tree with a fairytale wooden door rises from the corner.
LVF Creative Studio also took over the space in the restaurant’s Glade. Utilising Sketch’s pre-existing tree-inspired canopy, the studio has intertwined blue balloons, which float up into the trees, nodding to Winnie the Pooh imagery.
Meanwhile, honeybees are at the heart of the East Bar and the Pod loos. Spearheaded by Ricky Paul Flowers, the installation features a tree with a hanging beehive surrounded by abundant florals, with miniature bees crafted from (yellow spherical) craspedia flowers nestled among the display. Playful touches, such as a sign from Owl’s house, add a further literary reference.
In the Pods, a garden landscape takes over, with blooming purple delphiniums, alliums, chrysanthemums, achillea, craspedia, butterfly ranunculi, yellow gypsophila and preserved beech leaves.
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To accompany the visual takeover, Sketch’s Lecture Room and Library are offering a four-course tasting lunch menu, alongside afternoon tea with a Winne-the-Pooh theme. In addition, Sketch has also collaborated with Farshore, current publisher of Winnie-the-Pooh classics, on an exclusive centenary edition.
To round off the takeover, Sketch has also unveiled three exclusive Merrythought Edward Teddy Bears: Christopher Robin’s original teddy that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh. Handmade in Merrythought’s Shropshire factory, the bear is available in 18- and 11-inch versions, and as a six-inch key charm.
‘The Hundred Acre Bloom’ is a playful homage for adults and children alike.
Sketch in Bloom runs from 12 May until 7 June 2026
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.