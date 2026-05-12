A new viewing platform, the Southern Lookout, has just opened on the northern edge of Sydney. The structure, the work of local practice AJC Architects, has been designed to bring a contemporary visitor attraction and intervention that turns the spotlight onto Australia’s bushland – and in particular, this area surrounding a former quarry.

(Image credit: Alexander Mayes)

Discover Australia's new Southern Lookout

The project, an elegant, linear structure, 42m in length, sits elevated on a steeply sloped site, jutting out towards the leafy wilderness. It is one of the first initiatives in opening up the site to the public (it was previously out of bounds due to the quarry business), who can now visit the 60-hectare space thanks to ongoing landscape-led regeneration plans.

(Image credit: Alexander Mayes)

Taking its cues from the quarry's elemental and utilitarian nature, the Southern Lookout adopts a similarly industrial aesthetic with its weathering steel construction. Its form is 'simple and robust', the architects explain.

(Image credit: Alexander Mayes)

The platform's shape is striking – slender yet sturdy and crafted to have a minimal footprint on the nature below, to protect the surrounding ecosystem. It also achieves an impressive 18m span and a 6m cantilever, as it projects into the air towards the former quarry site.

(Image credit: Alexander Mayes)

The wider setting, titled Hornsby Park, is currently being reimagined by the local authorities, Hornsby Shire Council, as a public open area for locals and visitors to enjoy. Sydney-based AJC Architects and its emphasis on creativity and sustainable architecture were crucial in making the visitor attraction happen. The team worked on it together with the studio of Clouston Associates.

(Image credit: Alexander Mayes)

architectsajc.com

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