Come 2027, nature lovers will have one more reason to visit Andenes in Norway, in addition to its existing mix of dramatic northern landscapes, Northern Lights and vibrant wildlife. The Whale, a new visitor attraction designed by Danish architect Dorte Mandrup, is gearing up to open its doors in June next year, offering a purpose-built platform for viewing the majestic animals as they migrate through the Norwegian Sea.

We explore the building site of The Whale by Dorte Mandrup

Andenes sits on the tip of the Norwegian island of Andøya, some 300km north of the Arctic Circle. The town is small, but the ocean beyond it is vast and rich with life – teeming with anything from sperm whales and orcas to humpback and fin whales, who regularly pass through the waters, which hide a deep-sea valley below the blue surface.

Render of The Whale (Image credit: MIR)

Render of The Whale (Image credit: MIR)

Designed to nod to the grandeur and unique natural spectacle of a whale’s tale tipping out of the water as the animal dives into the sea, the centre – the result of a competition win – features a curved concrete roof. Touching the ground on three points, the roof is covered with natural, unworked stones, collected from the area.

Render of The Whale (Image credit: MIR)

The programme will comprise exhibition space, the visitor centre, offices, a store and a café, with glazing opening up the interiors to the landscape – for animal spotting but also so that this low, softly undulating structure becomes one with its elemental landscape. There is one more reason for this shape – the roof's form is designed to mitigate the region's heavy snowfall.

The building under construction (Image credit: Terje Løkke)

Exhibits will focus on the intersection of culture, nature, humans, and science when it comes to whales and their life and habitat. Meanwhile, weaving the project into its context, an intricate landscape design by Marianne Levinsen Landskab, including a tidepool, a campfire and stepping stones, will encourage visitors to explore the site beyond the main building.

The building under construction (Image credit: Terje Løkke)

dortemandrup.dk

thewhale.com

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