The Newt in Somerset redefines the British country house with a bucolic new residence
Located just one mile from The Newt, Yarlington Lodge accommodates up to 32 guests and spans 12 acres of gardens and historic woodland
Since opening in 2019, The Newt in Somerset has exemplified the notion of a perfect ‘weekend getaway’ to the country that is as luxurious as it is bucolic. Owned by South African businessman Koos Bekker and his wife Karen Roos, the bolthole, located at 18th-century Hadspen House (a West Country estate), is best known for its Patrice Taravella-designed gardens and a 2,000-acre working farm, where the majority of produce for the hotel’s various rooms and restaurants is sourced.
The Newt introduces Yarlington Lodge
Now, the fairytale-worthy estate and spa is starting a new chapter with Yarlington Lodge, a revitalised Regency rectory within the grounds (just one mile away). In Tudor times, the estate was gifted by Henry VIII, at different moments, to two of his queens. Drawing from its fascinating history, Roos, in collaboration with Richard Parr Associates, carried out a multi-year restoration project, which also included the reimagining of the surrounding cottages, walled garden, formal lawns and historic woodland. Myriad influences inform the ‘Regency meets Empire’ interior design, including British, French, Dutch, Italian and South African nods. This stratified creative narrative strikes the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary design.
Yarlington Lodge accommodates up to 32 guests across a main house and two cottages, which share the historic walled garden, extensive grounds, indoor-outdoor pool and Palm House for entertaining. Playful references to the Gothic Revival and Napoleonic era are seen throughout, from fabric walls and canopy-tented ceilings to tented beds.
Each of the eight bedrooms in the main Lodge – which features a library, drawing room and formal dining room, private cinema and a speakeasy overlooking the croquet lawn – is named after a literary character of the time, from Natalya Rostova to Jane Bennet; the corresponding novel can be found on the bedside table. Green marble bathrooms, pale pink walls, vintage Fendi chairs and Hay furniture make up for a confidently eclectic setting.
The Coach House, meanwhile, has four rustic bedrooms that reference its equestrian past through exposed stone, intricately carved wooden furniture and panelled walls, anchored by a modern fully-flexed metal kitchen. Cottage in The Wall, formerly a gardener’s cottage, also acts as a four-bedroom hideaway, incorporating deep-coloured velvet seating, warm neutrals, woven furnishings, arched windows framing the view and walls adorned with floral art.
Yarlington Lodge, which can be booked in its entirety or as individual bedrooms, is part of The Newt, Hadspen, A359, Bruton BA7 7NG, United Kingdom
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Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Her work sits at the intersection of art, design, and culture. In 2026, she was awarded Young Arts Journalist of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Journalists’ annual Young Journalist Awards.