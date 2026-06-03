Since opening in 2019, The Newt in Somerset has exemplified the notion of a perfect ‘weekend getaway’ to the country that is as luxurious as it is bucolic. Owned by South African businessman Koos Bekker and his wife Karen Roos, the bolthole, located at 18th-century Hadspen House (a West Country estate), is best known for its Patrice Taravella-designed gardens and a 2,000-acre working farm, where the majority of produce for the hotel’s various rooms and restaurants is sourced.

The Newt introduces Yarlington Lodge

Yarlington Lodge (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Now, the fairytale-worthy estate and spa is starting a new chapter with Yarlington Lodge, a revitalised Regency rectory within the grounds (just one mile away). In Tudor times, the estate was gifted by Henry VIII, at different moments, to two of his queens. Drawing from its fascinating history, Roos, in collaboration with Richard Parr Associates, carried out a multi-year restoration project, which also included the reimagining of the surrounding cottages, walled garden, formal lawns and historic woodland. Myriad influences inform the ‘Regency meets Empire’ interior design, including British, French, Dutch, Italian and South African nods. This stratified creative narrative strikes the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary design.

Yarlington Lodge (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Yarlington Lodge (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Yarlington Lodge accommodates up to 32 guests across a main house and two cottages, which share the historic walled garden, extensive grounds, indoor-outdoor pool and Palm House for entertaining. Playful references to the Gothic Revival and Napoleonic era are seen throughout, from fabric walls and canopy-tented ceilings to tented beds.

Emma Woodhouse bedroom at Yarlington Lodge (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Emma Woodhouse bedroom at Yarlington Lodge (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Each of the eight bedrooms in the main Lodge – which features a library, drawing room and formal dining room, private cinema and a speakeasy overlooking the croquet lawn – is named after a literary character of the time, from Natalya Rostova to Jane Bennet; the corresponding novel can be found on the bedside table. Green marble bathrooms, pale pink walls, vintage Fendi chairs and Hay furniture make up for a confidently eclectic setting.

Yarlington Lodge library (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

The Coach House living room (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

The Coach House details (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

The Coach House, meanwhile, has four rustic bedrooms that reference its equestrian past through exposed stone, intricately carved wooden furniture and panelled walls, anchored by a modern fully-flexed metal kitchen. Cottage in The Wall, formerly a gardener’s cottage, also acts as a four-bedroom hideaway, incorporating deep-coloured velvet seating, warm neutrals, woven furnishings, arched windows framing the view and walls adorned with floral art.

Cottage in the Wall living room (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Heathcliff bedroom at Cottage in the Wall (Image credit: Courtesy of The Newt)

Yarlington Lodge, which can be booked in its entirety or as individual bedrooms, is part of The Newt, Hadspen, A359, Bruton BA7 7NG, United Kingdom

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