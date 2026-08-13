Rivian updates its flagship R1 electric SUV with new colours, trim and interior options
The Rivian R1 heads further upmarket to make more space in the middle for the successful R2, bringing a six-seater option for the first time
Hot on the heels of the successful launch of the Rivian R2 – to almost universal acclaim – the all-electric American SUV maker has returned to the flagship R1 to give it some welcome updates for the 2027 model year.
The R1S now has the option of second-row captain's chairs, adding to the sense of space and luxury in a variety of different trims. Additional MY27 updates include new colour and wheel options for the R1T pick-up and the whole range gets a little bit simpler to understand, with three new trim levels, Premium, Performance and the flagship Quad, rather than emphasise the number of electric motors each uses (two, three and four, respectively).
There’s no change to the storming performance and impressive range capabilities of the R1 (the Quad model will hit 60mph in 2.5 seconds, whilst the Long Range R1T model has an official range of 420 miles), but the interior trim and exterior colours have all been overhauled to broaden the distance between the premium R2 and what is now evolving into a distinctly luxury vehicle.
Trim options include Slate Sky Signature, which combines grey leather with plaid and walnut, Black Mountain Signature, with ash wood accents and the very California-coded Ocean Coast Signature.
Opt for captain’s chairs and the cabin layout becomes six rather seven seats, with a centre pass-through for long item stowage. The new chairs also include individual folding armrests and integral cup-holders. They can also be folded to create a table space.
Rivian R1S, from $83,990, R1T from $79,990, Rivian.com, @RivianOfficial
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.