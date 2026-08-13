Hot on the heels of the successful launch of the Rivian R2 – to almost universal acclaim – the all-electric American SUV maker has returned to the flagship R1 to give it some welcome updates for the 2027 model year.

A render of the new six-seater layout in the Rivian R1S (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz)

The R1S now has the option of second-row captain's chairs, adding to the sense of space and luxury in a variety of different trims. Additional MY27 updates include new colour and wheel options for the R1T pick-up and the whole range gets a little bit simpler to understand, with three new trim levels, Premium, Performance and the flagship Quad, rather than emphasise the number of electric motors each uses (two, three and four, respectively).

There’s no change to the storming performance and impressive range capabilities of the R1 (the Quad model will hit 60mph in 2.5 seconds, whilst the Long Range R1T model has an official range of 420 miles), but the interior trim and exterior colours have all been overhauled to broaden the distance between the premium R2 and what is now evolving into a distinctly luxury vehicle.

Rivian R1S MY2027 in Esker Silver (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz)

Trim options include Slate Sky Signature, which combines grey leather with plaid and walnut, Black Mountain Signature, with ash wood accents and the very California-coded Ocean Coast Signature.

Inside the updated MY2027 Rivian R1S (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz)

Opt for captain’s chairs and the cabin layout becomes six rather seven seats, with a centre pass-through for long item stowage. The new chairs also include individual folding armrests and integral cup-holders. They can also be folded to create a table space.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz) (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Rivian R1S, from $83,990, R1T from $79,990, Rivian.com, @RivianOfficial