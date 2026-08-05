Norton, the revitalised British motorcycle maker, has teamed up with Foster + Partners to create a new retail concept in keeping with the brand’s renewed focus on modern British design. The manufacturer dates back to 1898 with a long association with events like the Isle of Man TT. Since 2020, it has been owned by Indian two-wheeler titan TVS Motor Company.

The Norton Pavilion by Foster + Partners (Image credit: Norton Motorcycles)

The retail proposal is one of the first fruits of the work undertaken by Norton’s Chief Creative Advisor, former JLR stalwart Professor Gerry McGovern OBE. McGovern tapped his extensive network to bring in Foster + Partners, and the result is this sleek vitrine-like display intended to showcase Norton’s new range.

The current Norton Range: from left to right, Atlas, Manx, Manx R and Atlas GT (Image credit: Norton Motorcycles)

Right now, the manufacturer has four core models, the Atlas and Atlas GT touring motorcycles, and the performance-focused Manx and Manx R. Each machine slots neatly into an elevated display stand, top-lit to better showcase their fluid lines, with an adjoining cabinet for Norton’s range of accessories and clothing.

The pavilion includes a display section for accessories (Image credit: Norton Motorcycles)

There’s also support for customers to personalise their own motorcycle configuration, alongside interactive displays to show more information about each project. Designed as a modular proposal that can be scaled depending on the size of the retailer, starting with 50 square metre spaces, Norton ultimately wants to have a presence in 200 locations around the world, starting with the UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, India and the USA.

Norton Manx R (Image credit: Norton Motorcycles)

According to Gerry McGovern, ‘motorcycles at their best are emotional, sculptural objects of desire. In our experiential stores, they will be presented in environments that reflect their precision and modernity. The ambition is not merely to sell motorcycles, but to stage them – elevating their purchase from transaction to experience.’

Norton Atlas (Image credit: Norton Motorcycles)

Foster himself, a notable petrolhead, is quoted as saying that ‘Norton’s history is rooted in design, engineering and craftsmanship. Our design concept seeks to be a contemporary expression of the company’s heritage and timeless character of its motorcycles.’ The motorcycles themselves are designed and engineered in Solihull but manufactured at one of TVS’s facilities in Hosur in India’s Tamil Nadu state. The Norton Atlas starts from £8,250.

NortonMotorcyles.com, @Norton.Motorcycles