Tasked with preserving the heritage of his late father, legendary French designer Pierre Paulin, Benjamin Paulin has been clear that this design legacy is not static. Interpreting the late designer's ethos, Paulin set up Paulin, Paulin, Paulin with his wife Alice Paulin as a studio that expands the design world by connecting the original ideas with contemporary design and popular culture.

(Image credit: Courtesy Paulin Paulin Paulin)

Among the latest initiatives is an installation to backdrop British record producer Fred Again.. and Mexican trio Latin Mafia's collaborative mixtape, '9 months & 50 hours', recorded at LagoAlgo, a cultural centre set within a 1960s building on the shores of a lake in Bosque de Chapultepec, Mexico City.

The artists installed themselves in the modernist architectural masterpiece with the aim of working on a collaborative mixtape, documented on a livestream on YouTube. The artists worked from the space, longing on Paulin's masterpiece which proved a fitting design to encourage creative brainstorming.

(Image credit: Courtesy Paulin Paulin Paulin)

This installation is a fitting embodiment of the designer's original idea. Paulin conceived the Dune sofa as part of his radical vision for an interior design based on fluid landscape, rather than static objects. The modular system encourages freedom of movement and is designed with conversation in mind. While the piece was never produced during the designer's lifetime, it is one of his most celebrated works and an integral part of Paulin, Paulin, Paulin's celebration of his legacy and released in super limited edition.

(Image credit: Courtesy Paulin Paulin Paulin)

'By accompanying Fred Again.. and Latin Mafia during the final moments of their creative process, Paulin, Paulin, Paulin continues its dialogue with today's leading cultural figures, placing its timeless designs at the heart of contemporary artistic expression,' reads a note from the studio introducing their involvement in the collaboration. This installation continues Benjamin Paulin's exploration of his father's legacy through popular culture, and music in particular.

Earlier this year, he launched Sounds Like Paulin, a cultural label centred on music with the aim of transforming 'the concept of the salon into an immersive sound meeting place – an environment capable of bringing together friends and artists who might never have crossed paths otherwise,’ said Paulin upon launching the initiative.

Watch: '9 months & 50 hours' by Fred Again.. and Latin Mafia, hour 26 of finishing the mixtape

LATIN MAFIA, Fred again.. - Te Estoy Correteando - YouTube Watch On