It’s been 20 years since Knoll last added a bed to its line-up. The Pennsylvania-based furniture juggernaut, though, decided that it wasn’t an opportunity to sleep on much longer. Today, Knoll debuted a brand new bed design in collaboration with multi-hyphenate designer, Willo Perron.

(Image credit: Courtesy Knoll)

Perron is one of the most innovative voices working in design today, with a portfolio that encompasses furniture, objects, sets, stages and brand identities for the likes of Beyoncé, Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Chanel and more. Wallpaper* even named Perron as our 2026 Designer of the Year .

No surprise, Perron’s latest project is just as fun. Called the 'Pillo' bed, the cushiony cot is an extension of the Los Angeles-based designer’s ongoing collaboration with Knoll, a partnership that launched in 2024 with the reveal of the 'Pillo' sofa, and that has since expanded to include lounge chairs, modular seating and – true to its namesake – pillows.

(Image credit: Courtesy Knoll)

The bed is as inviting as it is a design statement, with a plush upholstered frame that blurs the boundary between pillows and bed. The headboard functions as a massive cushion, allowing loungers to prop themselves up to read a book or binge-watch their new favourite series.

(Image credit: Courtesy Knoll)

The bed is neutral enough to work within a variety of contexts, ‘quietening and simplifying the bedroom,’ as Jonathan Olivares, Knoll’s creative director, put it. Buyers can also customise the upholstery colour to suit their space. Of course, it pairs perfectly with other items in the 'Pillo' family.

Perron, for his part, prefers to mix and match. ‘I don’t believe in uniformity and that extends to this bed – my pieces are designed to be a kind of functional system, but in an adaptable way where they can become unique to each person and each space through material, colour and context,’ Perron said in a statement. ‘I like seeing how people ultimately make them their own.’

Perron 'Pillo' bed for Knoll $8995 SHOP NOW