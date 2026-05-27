This ‘bed in a box’ contains a fully furnished guest room

At Rho Fiera, during Salone del Mobile 2026, French designer Thélonious Goupil and Italian furniture brand Campeggi – a specialist in convertible furniture – took the foldout bed to new extremes. ‘Bienvenue’ is a compact wooden box that unfolds into a ‘guest room’ complete with bed, duvet, pillow and privacy screen.

Closed, the unassuming shell of stained and varnished birch plywood can serve as a stool, a step or a surface. A bean-shaped handle on its side makes it easy to lift; slide one panel away, and what's within is revealed. Out emerges a self-supporting foldable headboard and a Lycra-covered mattress, inflated via an electric pump, that expands into a complete sleeping space – including a partition to offer a sense of enclosure that places this well beyond the territory of the traditional portable bed.

(Image credit: Giovanni Emilio Galanello)

The name, meaning ‘welcome’, signals the intent: ‘Bienvenue’ is imagined as a next-level solution for the overnight guest. Tongue firmly in cheek, it combines hospitality and design ingenuity – an optimistic proposition for an era of shrinking square footage.

The project grew from a conversation between Goupil and Guglielmo Campeggi at the Small Small Space gallery in Milan, where Goupil had exhibited ‘Paysage Industriel’, a series of lamps that also appeared on Campeggi's stand at the fair. Their conversation turned to a shared question: how do we inhabit spaces that keep getting smaller, and can well-designed objects help rekindle the art of welcoming others within them?

'Bienvenue' at Rho Fiera 2026 (Image credit: Marcello Maranzan)

Goupil, a graduate of Ensci-Les Ateliers who trained at Ransmeier and Jasper Morrison, has long worked at the intersection of utility and cultural observation – an approach that extends to his co-direction of Collections Typologie, a publishing house devoted to the study of ordinary objects (from boules to the camping tent). Campeggi, meanwhile, has spent decades building a portfolio of transformable furniture. In ‘Bienvenue’, both sensibilities converge: an object that is as functionally impressive as it is culturally resonant.

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