Danish design company Gubi partnered with Italian rattan specialist Bonacina 1889 to reissue two designs by Italian modernist Tito Agnoli. The ‘P3’ lounge chair and ‘P3S’ chaise longue were first conceived in 1964 for Bonacina 1889 and feature the designer’s distinctive formal clarity.

‘P3’ lounge chair, £1,099 (Image credit: Courtesy Gubi)

Trained as a painter under Mario Sironi, Agnoli enrolled at the Milan Politecnico as an architecture student, before becoming assistant to Gio Ponti and later Carlo de Carli. From the 1950s, he worked with some of the most cutting-edge companies of the time to create furniture and lighting that encapsulate the modernist spirit of the mid-20th century through precise lines and modular thinking.

(Image credit: Courtesy Gubi)

His long collaboration with Bonacina 1889 resulted in several chairs that explore the structural possibilities of rattan, cord and woven surfaces. The ‘P3’ duo of chairs encapsulates his linear thinking, with a structure based on a minimal metal frame supporting the rattan weave. ‘The brilliance of the “P3” lies in how it conceals its complexity,’ explains Elia Bonacina, CEO of Bonacina 1889. ‘Every curve demands precise control of tension and weave, yet the final form feels sculptural and effortless. It flexes with quiet strength and reveals the full expressive potential of rattan.’

‘P3’ chaise longue, from £1,299 (Image credit: Courtesy Gubi)

‘What makes this collaboration powerful is the clarity of intention,’ says Marie Kristine Schmidt, CEO of Gubi. ‘Bonacina brings profound material knowledge; Gubi brings a contemporary, international lens. With absolute certainty in our respective expertise, the outcome feels inevitable.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Gubi)

Over the years, the Danish company has become known for its sensibly curated reissuing of design icons of the past, from legends like Pierre Paulin, Mathias Rasmussen and Gianfranco Frattini among others. It is also no stranger to rattan furniture, having brought back to life Gabriella Crespi’s ‘Bohemian 72’ furniture from the 1970s.

‘This partnership grew from a shared love of rattan and a deep commitment to design,’ confirms Bonacina. ‘We worked closely, exchanging knowledge at every stage, shaping a result that reflects both our identities while speaking clearly to the present.’

The Gubi x Bonacina collection starts at £999

gubi.com

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