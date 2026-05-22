The mighty Ineos Grenadier is in its element in the Icelandic wilderness

Considering Icelanders still eat horse and puffin meat, it would be fair to assume they couldn’t give a monkey’s for political correctness either. After all, this is a country that went to war with Britain over cod fishing rights and still hunts whales. Yet on the road, Icelandic drivers must be some of the politest in the world, pulling over as a 4x4 bundles up behind them on a vast lava desert, sometimes even proffering a cheery wave. They’re either super-friendly, or fully aware that the Ineos Grenadier was gestated with very dubious steering.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

At launch in 2022, this Land Rover lookalike was equipped with heavy duty, hydraulically assisted steering, designed for off-road extremes. But because it prioritised ruggedness over on-road precision, the turning radius was huge. Notably, the steering wheel didn’t self-centre afterwards either, requiring far too much driver input to straighten out.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

While irrelevant when scrabbling up the side of an Icelandic fjord, the Ineos was downright painful to manoeuvre in a Waitrose car park. Well, it was, until now. Thankfully, owners no longer need to fit an aftermarket solution that might invalidate their warranty because the 2026 Grenadier is very much ready for duty.

Loaded with a variable-rate steering box, driving this outsize off-roader is something of a revelation. The first 45 degrees in both directions is considerably faster through the steering wheel, which stops the Ineos wandering wide around corners like a stray goat.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

Anyone who has driven a classic Defender might wonder what all the fuss is about but these days an upmarket truck like the Grenadier – staring at around £63,000 – is expected to perform equally well on road. And although new Defender is more practical as an everyday drive, it’s impossible not to be tempted by the Grenadier’s rugged, all-purpose persona.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

Outstanding in the dirt, despite some annoying oversights – the worst a daft 30/70 split-opening rear door designed to allow access while hitched to a trailer but deeply frustrating if you actually want to put stuff in the boot – you have to award Ineos 7/10 for effort and 10/10 for the balls to actually build a new ‘Land Rover’ in the first place. The Grenadier packs genuine presence and far more street cred than the current, ubiquitous Defender.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

To prove the point, I’ve been packed off to Iceland, where outside of urban Reykjavik, learning off-road driving techniques is a rite of passage. My motor is the very latest Ineos, fitted with a macho set of chunky BF Goodrich tyres.

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Our destination is Eleven Deplar Farm, an uber-luxury adventure retreat in a remote, 15th century sheep station. Situated on the Troll peninsula, it’s a five-hour drive from Reykjavik through demanding roads and tracks – the sort that require a driver’s full and undivided attention.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

Cosmetically, Grenadier looks the same. New for 2026 is a carpeted interior, rather than utility rubber and plastic, while compulsory safety kit includes an overspeed warning that can now be quickly turn off on the infotainment home page. The front seat backs now include nets for carrying bits and bobs but annoyingly the split-opening rear door system remains.

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Even so, new Grenadier is a vastly improved driving experience, especially the 3.0-litre petrol, which will plough through any fuel crisis guzzling at around 19mpg. Best of all, the retro design is still so classic Landie-looking that approaching Defender owners often flash their headlights in appreciation, before recoiling in horror when they spot the badge.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

With stays at around £5,000 a night, the well-heeled adventurer often arrives at Deplar by private helicopter. Instead, I’ve taken the low road, a chance to give the Grenadier’s latest point-and-shoot steering a proper workout.

And it genuinely is a revelation. With a tighter steering ratio, there’s noticeably less wander on uneven Icelandic highways, which makes driving more relaxed and enjoyable. Unless you spend a majority of your driving life off-road, the 2026 Grenadier is a massive improvement.

Ineos Grenadier in Iceland (Image credit: Ineos)

Ineos Grenadier, from £62,695, IneosGrenadier.com, @Ineos_Grenadier

Eleven Deplar Farm, ElevenExperience.com, @ElevenExperience