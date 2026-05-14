Six new pairs of over-ear headphones offer up a variety of styles and approaches, from neuro-acoustic audio to ultra-luxury styling and unconventional materials. Here are all the options for all-enveloping sound in Summer 2026.

See our round-up of the best over-ear headphones.

Sychedelic

Sychedelic over-ear headphones (Image credit: Sychedelic)

Described as ‘the world’s first closed-loop neuro-acoustic headphone,’ Sychedelic signifies the ever-closer integration of wellness and health sensors into wearable audio. If it’s close to your skin and there’s data to be divulged, you can bet that somewhere there’s a company looking to extract meaning and benefits from the results.

Sychedelic over-ear headphones (Image credit: Sychedelic)

Sychedelic is one such company. Launching on Kickstarter next month, the Indian start-up incorporates a near-ear PPG sensor (Photoplethysmogram – it’s an industry-standard way of divining heart rate and physiological state through changes in blood volume). This, in turn, feeds a proprietary AI-driven adaptive sound system that ‘guides you’ to a more focused or calming state.

The Sychedelic app (Image credit: Sychedelic)

We haven’t had a chance to test this functionality, but the seamless splicing of AI, wellness and familiar tech is an on-brand idea 2026. Even if you’re not delving into the world of neuro-acoustics, the Sychedelic headphones offer everyday audio functionality, including 20+ hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.3.

Sychedelic, $499, Sychedelic.com, Sychedelic.cult

HEDDphone TWO GT

HEDDphone TWO GT (Image credit: HEDD)

Fans of chunky audiophile equipment should consider the HEDDphone TWO GT, the latest update of the over-ear HEDDphone TWO from this German manufacturer. Despite the squared-off styling and visual heft, the TWO GTs use materials like carbon fibre and magnesium to keep the weight down to 550g, with a soft leather headband and earpads in both lamb leather and velour for long listening sessions.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: HEDD) (Image credit: HEDD) (Image credit: HEDD) (Image credit: HEDD)

The brand offers a mix of luxury details and audiophile-ready specifications, including very high-quality hand-braided cables. HEDD (Heinz Electrodynamic Design) was founded in 2015 by physicist father Heinz Klaus and Musicologist son Dr. Frederik Knop. The Berlin-based company specialises in studio gear, high-end speakers and accessories.

HEDD Heddphone® Two Gt £1899 SHOP NOW

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 in Midnight Blue (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Two new colourways for Bowers & Wilkins’s current flagship headphones, the Px8 S2. The introduction of Midnight Blue and Pearl Blue doesn’t do anything to update the acoustic abilities of these wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but they were already pretty impressive to start with.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Mixing aluminium and Nappa leather in a lightweight package with a clean, contemporary aesthetic (no retro sci-fi throwbacks here), the Px8 S2 have variable noise cancelling and five-band equalisation. There’s also crystal clear call quality to go with the excellent sound.

BW Px8 S2 £629 SHOP NOW

Écoute TH1

Écoute TH1 over ear headphones (Image credit: Écoute)

The Écoute TH1 fuse contemporary Bluetooth technology with a traditional vacuum tube headphone amplifier and preamp. Audiophile interest in the warmth and clarity of traditional amplification has never gone away, but this is the first time a tube has been incorporated into a wireless headset.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Écoute ) (Image credit: Écoute ) (Image credit: Écoute ) (Image credit: Écoute )

Available in Gunmetal or Satin Aluminium, the TH1 also includes a conventional Digital-to-Analogue Converter (DAC), Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm analogue input socket and compatibility with voice assistants.

Écoute TH1, £900, Electromod.co.uk

Ecoute Ecoute Th1 Over-Ear Wireless Anc Headphones - Satin Aluminium £899 SHOP NOW

Daisy One

Daisy One over-ear headphones (Image credit: Daisy)

Coming soon from Californian company Daisy is the One headphone, a more visceral and immersive take on the fusion of wellness and audio. The Daisy One features industrial-styled aluminium hardware and memory foam ear cushions that be magnetically snapped in and out.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Daisy) (Image credit: Daisy) (Image credit: Daisy) (Image credit: Daisy) (Image credit: Daisy)

Aside from the clean design, the key USP is the proprietary ‘still mode’, that pipes in bespoke immersive soundscapes, ‘recorded in the Californian wilderness’, for a spot of mindful reflection. Environments include a drizzly forest, a roaring waterfall and the ocean, mixing up white noise with breathwork exercises.

Daisy One, $299, DaisySound.com, @Daisysound. Available from July 2026

Grado Classic Series

Grado Classic Series SR60 (Image credit: Grado)

Grado Labs have announced their Grado Classic Series, a lineup of wired headphone models that encompasses everything from entry-level models (the SR60) through to the high-end GS3000 flagship.

Grado Classic Series, SR60 and SR325 (Image credit: Grado)

Each pair of headphones in the Classic Series is based on the Grado’s X2 driver platform with a new headband design, lighter construction and upgraded cables. In total, there are seven models in the Classic Series, with finishes including wood and hemp.