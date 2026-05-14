The Wrensilva Studio record console is a compact, highly crafted turntable and speaker combo
Designed to bring the Wrensilva audio-visual aesthetic into any home, the new Studio console packs a high-spec record deck and speakers into an elegant form factor
The Studio record console is the latest handcrafted piece of audio equipment from San Diego-based specialist Wrensilva. Famed for its combination of high-grade audio components and bespoke handicraft, Wrensilva designs each of its pieces as a standalone item of fine furniture that just happens to include an impressive audio system.
The Studio console is a more compact expression of the Wrensilva ethos. ‘Studio was built to fit naturally into more spaces,’ says Debra Salyer, Wrensilva co-founder and head of design. ‘People want music to live with them, not turn into another thing to manage.’ Following the top-loading approach taken by the company’s other consoles, Studio has a much smaller footprint.
On board, there’s belt-driven turntable with a one-piece magnesium tone arm and an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. Wrensilva’s own 100-watt-per-channel Class D amplifier drives the integral two-way bass reflex speakers. When you’re not diving through your record bins, the amp and speaker combo can be used to stream music over Bluetooth, via the auxiliary inputs or an optional connection to the Sonos eco-system.
At 31 inches wide by 17 inches deep and 33 inches tall (approximately 79 x 43 x 84cm), the Studio console is substantially smaller than the flagship M1 (which comes in at 70 x 31.5 x 22 inches). There is still enough space to store 40 vinyl albums behind the textured door. A smoked acrylic cover keeps the deck free from dust.
The base structure is made in the company’s San Diego workshops, an intensive handmade process that makes the most of rich, dark walnut and contrasting brass detailing (for the Wrensilva brandmark) and charcoal coloured fabric, along with an anodized base for the record player.
Over the past ten years, Wrensilva has worked extensively with mixing engineer Manny Marroquin and producer Giles Martin to shape the signature sound of its console range. The Studio console continues this established mix of warm, tactile craft with cutting-edge acoustics, expanding the Wrensilva sound to more spaces than ever before.
Studio record console, from $9,900, Wrensilva.com, @Wrensilva
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.