The Studio record console is the latest handcrafted piece of audio equipment from San Diego-based specialist Wrensilva. Famed for its combination of high-grade audio components and bespoke handicraft, Wrensilva designs each of its pieces as a standalone item of fine furniture that just happens to include an impressive audio system.

Wrensilva Studio record console (Image credit: Wrensilva)

The Studio console is a more compact expression of the Wrensilva ethos. ‘Studio was built to fit naturally into more spaces,’ says Debra Salyer, Wrensilva co-founder and head of design. ‘People want music to live with them, not turn into another thing to manage.’ Following the top-loading approach taken by the company’s other consoles, Studio has a much smaller footprint.

Wrensilva Studio record console (Image credit: Wrensilva)

On board, there’s belt-driven turntable with a one-piece magnesium tone arm and an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. Wrensilva’s own 100-watt-per-channel Class D amplifier drives the integral two-way bass reflex speakers. When you’re not diving through your record bins, the amp and speaker combo can be used to stream music over Bluetooth, via the auxiliary inputs or an optional connection to the Sonos eco-system.

Wrensilva Studio record console (Image credit: Wrensilva)

At 31 inches wide by 17 inches deep and 33 inches tall (approximately 79 x 43 x 84cm), the Studio console is substantially smaller than the flagship M1 (which comes in at 70 x 31.5 x 22 inches). There is still enough space to store 40 vinyl albums behind the textured door. A smoked acrylic cover keeps the deck free from dust.

Wrensilva Studio record console details (Image credit: Wrensilva)

Wrensilva Studio record console details (Image credit: Wrensilva)

The base structure is made in the company’s San Diego workshops, an intensive handmade process that makes the most of rich, dark walnut and contrasting brass detailing (for the Wrensilva brandmark) and charcoal coloured fabric, along with an anodized base for the record player.

Wrensilva Studio record console (Image credit: Wrensilva)

Over the past ten years, Wrensilva has worked extensively with mixing engineer Manny Marroquin and producer Giles Martin to shape the signature sound of its console range. The Studio console continues this established mix of warm, tactile craft with cutting-edge acoustics, expanding the Wrensilva sound to more spaces than ever before.

Wrensilva Studio record console (Image credit: Wrensilva)

Studio record console, from $9,900, Wrensilva.com, @Wrensilva

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