San Diego-based audio specialists Wrensilva update their elegant Record Consoles
With new materials, upgraded electronics and input from three industry greats, the new Wrensilva Standard and M1 Record Consoles are the ultimate in audiophile furniture
The fashion for contemporary console-style hi-fi units goes hand in hand with the revival of physical media; you can certainly stream from many of these lavishly crafted pieces of audio furniture, but they’re most effective when loaded up with real vinyl.
Californian company Wrensilva has already caught our eye with its series of finely finished audio consoles, with attention to detail and craftsmanship that elevates their output above their rivals.
Now the company has launched a next generation series of Record Consoles, digging even deeper into the list of options and material finishes, as well as collaborations with a handful of highly respected engineers and producers to further shape the Wrensilva sound.
Collaborators include Abbey Road's Giles Martin, studio owner Manny Marroquin and Blue Note Records producer Joe Harley. Each has pitched in to ensure that the combination of hand-crafted console – made in San Diego's Barrio Logan district – is as finely tuned to the acoustics of every source.
Naturally, the Wrensilva focus is on vinyl, with the consoles exuding a mid-century feel and including storage space for records as well as the integrated record player. Out of the box, each console is designed to work with the long-established Sonos multi-room capability.
Wood, leather and metal finishes are brought to the fore, with choices including Blonde Mahogany, Tobacco and Natural Walnut, along with a new woven speaker fabrics. The speakers themselves are custom-built for each installation, and the belt-driven turntable and high-end internal components have been tuned to add a warmth to the sound, whether you’re listening to an analogue or digital source.
Finally, the company has produced a new triple album, Wrensilva Presents, Volume One, that digs into the past 85 Years of Blue Note Records to give each console owner something to add to their collection.
Wrensilva Record Console Collection, The Standard starts $14,880, M1 from $18,880, Wrensilva.com, @Wrensilva
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
