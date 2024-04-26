A new limited-edition Rhodes piano and Gibson doubleneck guitar aim for the stars

It hasn’t escaped the notice of instrument makers that even though the original rock generation has aged out of new music, they’re still keen consumers of the tools of the trade. Guitar sales are up, lavish reissues of sound machines like the Moog Model D synthesizer are luring enthusiasts who appreciate the aesthetic and appearance of classic instruments, just as much as the sounds they produce. The new Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck guitar and Rhodes Mk7 Earth Edition piano are two recent entries into this select orchestra of collectibles.

Rhodes Mk8 Earth Edition piano

Rhodes Mk8 Earth Edition piano (Image credit: Rhodes Music Group)

The history of the Rhodes Piano is fascinating, originating with inventor Harold Rhodes’ experimentation with a portable piano to help injured Second World War soldiers with their convalescence. Acquired by the Fender corporation, Rhodes’ invention hit the mass market in the 1970s, bringing its distinctive sound to a host of important records. Following a couple of decades of wayward management and waning interest – caused in part by the rise of the digital synthesizer – Rhodes found itself as a standalone company once more, the Rhodes Music Group. The MK8 version of the piano was launched in 2022.

Rhodes Mk8 Earth Edition piano (Image credit: Rhodes Music Group)

Rhodes Piano’ new Earth Edition, seen here, is available for order now, limited to just 50 examples and tied into international Earth Day (22 April) through the company’s commitment to plant 500 trees for every unit sold. With an American walnut case, hand-turned wooden legs and a special forest-green lid and pedal cover, the Earth Edition has a unique look that’s unlike any of its predecessors. Onboard effects as standard allow you to customise your sound.

Rhodes MK8 Earth Edition Piano, £10,995, available only from RhodesMusic.com, @Rhodes.Piano

Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck guitar

Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck (Image credit: Gibson)

For those unable to afford auction prices for authenticated original instruments, Gibson’s newest artist collaboration is a tonic for collectors. The Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck is a meticulous recreation – even down to using a 3D scanner to register all the road-worn nicks and tucks in the original guitar – of the Led Zeppelin guitarist’s famed symbol of 1970s musical excess. Gibson is only making 25 examples of this 18-string behemoth, originally designed as an elaborate version of the classic Gibson SG, the ‘solid guitar’ the company introduced in 1961.

Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck (Image credit: Gibson)

As Led Zeppelin’s output become more baroque and complex, a double-neck guitar seemed like the only solution and Page acquired his custom EDS-1275 in 1971. Combining an electric six-string and 12-string neck, it was wheeled out for use on –what else – ‘Stairway to Heaven’, as well as a number of other live favourites, including ‘The Song Remains the Same’ and ‘Tangerine’.

Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck (Image credit: Gibson)

Each of the 25 examples of the new Gibson guitar has been signed (and played) by Page himself and comes with a custom case stuffed with what the industry calls ‘case candy’, including a book, stand and strap. Under new CEO Cesar Gueikian, Gibson is ramping up its offering to players old and new. The doubleneck is the first item in the Gibson Jimmy Page Led Zeppelin Collection, with three (single-neck) Les Paul models to follow.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gibson Jimmy Page EDS-1275 Doubleneck, £47,399, available exclusively from London’s Gibson Garage and on Gibson.com, @GibsonGuitar