Six new ways of making music, from sonorous start-ups to note-perfect classics

This selection of new instruments, synths and generators illustrates that music technology is always on the move, with endless potential for innovation from both established players and new start-ups.

Making music: notable new music technology

Casio PX-S7000HM Digital Piano

(Image credit: Casio)

Casio’s Privia range of digital pianos has long been a benchmark for authenticity and playability. The latest model from the Japanese manufacturer is this, the PX-S7000HM. With built-in Bluetooth MIDI and audio, as well as a microphone input, the piano is ably equipped for every situation – it can even be battery-powered. The integral stand and pedals are fuss-free and modern, while there are new materials and touch-panel controls, offering access to 400 sounds (including nine different grand pianos) and audio recording. Spruce and plastic resin construction gives the keys an authentic weight and feel.

Casio PX-S7000HM Digital Piano £2,249, Casio.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Pioneer DJ OPUS-QUAD

(Image credit: Pioneer DJ)

A tool for the experienced mix-maker, Pioneer DJ’s OPUS-QUAD is a substantial all-in-one designed to sit alongside high-end home audio. The OPUS-QUAD handles four decks at once, with the connectivity to get music into the device more easily than ever before. The illuminated twin jog-wheels make light work of cueing up and synching tracks, while music libraries and playlists can be easily assembled using the touch screen and rotary selector.

Pioneer OPUS-QUAD, £2,899, PioneerDJ.com (opens in new tab)

Akuto Studio Chord Machine AKT-0.1

(Image credit: Akuto Studio)

Akuto Studio’s new Chord Machine is a Swiss-designed Midi controller with an ambidextrous design and a minimal, Braun-like aesthetic. Designed to generate a series of related chords that can be modified using the in-built effects and touch screen, the Chord Machine is a device for musical experimental, encouraging happy accidents and a spirit of immediacy. The device will hopefully be funded via Kickstarter in April 2023.

Akuto Studio Chord Machine, for more information go to AkutoStudio.com (opens in new tab)

Headrush Prime pedalboard

(Image credit: Headrush)

A hefty device for the working musician who wants a studio-full of effects and emulations at their fingertips (and feet), Headrush’s new Prime the new state of the art in pedalboard design. The Prime contains a massive library of effects for both guitars and vocals, including inbuilt Auto-Tune and the ability to clone the sound of any guitar amp and FX combination through the Amp Cloner sampling feature. Solidly built out of steel, this is a one-stop shop for music processing and recording.

Headrush Prime, £1,059, HeadrushFX.com (opens in new tab)

Also available from amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)

CHOMPI sampler

(Image credit: CHOMPI)

CHOMPI is a lo-fi sampling device that allows you to record or import samples and then chop and manipulate them using the onboard sound engine and FX. Designed to be easy to use, with additional layers of slowly unveiling complexity, the design is deliberately playful and toy-like. The classic key caps can be swapped out for different materials, colours and feels, ensuring that no two devices are quite the same. The onboard looper adds limitless possibilities as new samples can be layered upon each other. It’s another device offering itself up via Kickstarter.

Chompi, $599, ChompiClub.com (opens in new tab)

OVUM analog sound explorer by Crows Electromusic

(Image credit: Crows Electromusic)

The analogue sound explorer is a tool for the experimental musician who likes their devices to have an aesthetic edge. Developed by Canadian company Crows Electromusic, the OVUM features five oscillators housed within a wood and aluminium enclosure. The pure analogue device can be used to shape strange drones and interlocking tones, perfect for shaping soundscapes and exploring ambient realms.

OVUM analog sound explorer, $129, CrowsElectromusic.com (opens in new tab)

Inspire the Music: Fifty Years of Roland History

(Image credit: Bjooks)

Finally, the latest release from Bjooks, Kim Bjørn’s specialist music publishing house, is Inspire the Music, a celebration of 50 years of Japanese audio giant Roland. Following the same format as the company’s earlier tomes about synthesis and effects, the book has large full colour images so vivid you’ll want to reach into the page and flick the switches. Featuring the stories of key devices that went on to shape whole movements in music, including the TR-808 and TB-303, alongside samplers, drum machines, pedals and more, Inspire the Music is a must-have for collectors.

Inspire the Music: Fifty Years of Roland History, £65, Bjooks.com (opens in new tab)

Also available from amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)