Six new ways of making music, from sonorous start-ups to note-perfect classics
Our music technology round-up showcases six new ways of making music, from a piano designed to blend into the modern home to sophisticated effects units and an all-in-one DJ system
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This selection of new instruments, synths and generators illustrates that music technology is always on the move, with endless potential for innovation from both established players and new start-ups.
Making music: notable new music technology
Casio PX-S7000HM Digital Piano
Casio’s Privia range of digital pianos has long been a benchmark for authenticity and playability. The latest model from the Japanese manufacturer is this, the PX-S7000HM. With built-in Bluetooth MIDI and audio, as well as a microphone input, the piano is ably equipped for every situation – it can even be battery-powered. The integral stand and pedals are fuss-free and modern, while there are new materials and touch-panel controls, offering access to 400 sounds (including nine different grand pianos) and audio recording. Spruce and plastic resin construction gives the keys an authentic weight and feel.
Casio PX-S7000HM Digital Piano £2,249, Casio.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Pioneer DJ OPUS-QUAD
A tool for the experienced mix-maker, Pioneer DJ’s OPUS-QUAD is a substantial all-in-one designed to sit alongside high-end home audio. The OPUS-QUAD handles four decks at once, with the connectivity to get music into the device more easily than ever before. The illuminated twin jog-wheels make light work of cueing up and synching tracks, while music libraries and playlists can be easily assembled using the touch screen and rotary selector.
Pioneer OPUS-QUAD, £2,899, PioneerDJ.com (opens in new tab)
Akuto Studio Chord Machine AKT-0.1
Akuto Studio’s new Chord Machine is a Swiss-designed Midi controller with an ambidextrous design and a minimal, Braun-like aesthetic. Designed to generate a series of related chords that can be modified using the in-built effects and touch screen, the Chord Machine is a device for musical experimental, encouraging happy accidents and a spirit of immediacy. The device will hopefully be funded via Kickstarter in April 2023.
Akuto Studio Chord Machine, for more information go to AkutoStudio.com (opens in new tab)
Headrush Prime pedalboard
A hefty device for the working musician who wants a studio-full of effects and emulations at their fingertips (and feet), Headrush’s new Prime the new state of the art in pedalboard design. The Prime contains a massive library of effects for both guitars and vocals, including inbuilt Auto-Tune and the ability to clone the sound of any guitar amp and FX combination through the Amp Cloner sampling feature. Solidly built out of steel, this is a one-stop shop for music processing and recording.
Headrush Prime, £1,059, HeadrushFX.com (opens in new tab)
Also available from amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)
CHOMPI sampler
CHOMPI is a lo-fi sampling device that allows you to record or import samples and then chop and manipulate them using the onboard sound engine and FX. Designed to be easy to use, with additional layers of slowly unveiling complexity, the design is deliberately playful and toy-like. The classic key caps can be swapped out for different materials, colours and feels, ensuring that no two devices are quite the same. The onboard looper adds limitless possibilities as new samples can be layered upon each other. It’s another device offering itself up via Kickstarter.
Chompi, $599, ChompiClub.com (opens in new tab)
OVUM analog sound explorer by Crows Electromusic
The analogue sound explorer is a tool for the experimental musician who likes their devices to have an aesthetic edge. Developed by Canadian company Crows Electromusic, the OVUM features five oscillators housed within a wood and aluminium enclosure. The pure analogue device can be used to shape strange drones and interlocking tones, perfect for shaping soundscapes and exploring ambient realms.
OVUM analog sound explorer, $129, CrowsElectromusic.com (opens in new tab)
Inspire the Music: Fifty Years of Roland History
Finally, the latest release from Bjooks, Kim Bjørn’s specialist music publishing house, is Inspire the Music, a celebration of 50 years of Japanese audio giant Roland. Following the same format as the company’s earlier tomes about synthesis and effects, the book has large full colour images so vivid you’ll want to reach into the page and flick the switches. Featuring the stories of key devices that went on to shape whole movements in music, including the TR-808 and TB-303, alongside samplers, drum machines, pedals and more, Inspire the Music is a must-have for collectors.
Inspire the Music: Fifty Years of Roland History, £65, Bjooks.com (opens in new tab)
Also available from amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Gio Ponti’s ‘Dezza’ armchair for Poltrona Frau returns in a dazzling archive print
The ‘Dezza’ armchair by Gio Ponti for Poltrona Frau is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Anne Soward • Published
-
A spectacular Brazilian church evokes the spirit of Niemeyer and Costa
ArqBr Architects has shaped a dramatic new concrete Brazilian church that emerges from the landscape of the country's Highlands
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Giorgetti presents new sculptural designs at Milan Design Week 2023
Giorgetti presents a fresh collection at its new location in Milan, among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
By Léa Teuscher • Published
-
ABBA Voyage director Baillie Walsh on songs, sequins, and virtual spaces
Baillie Walsh, the director behind ABBA Voyage, one of the most advanced entertainment spectacles ever, tells Wallpaper* how the magic happens, ABBAtars and all
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
MOD Devices’ open-source pedals play a different tune
Berlin-based Mod Devices creates a new generation of multipurpose audio tools
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
The Moog Sound Studio brings analogue music creation to life
Moog’s new Sound Studio – a bespoke box of synth delights – is an all-in-one introduction to synthesized musical creation
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Fender looks forwards with a new hybrid guitar design
Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Fender Products, discusses the company’s latest product and what it means for the future of guitar
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Nothing unveils a conceptual expression of its radical tech ecosystem
Nothing's Concept 1 earbuds embodies the company’s radical tech ethos
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Georg Jensen and Philips join forces on three-piece technology collection
Scandinavian aesthetics meet Dutch functionality in two portable speakers and a power bank, clad in mirror-polished stainless steel, Kvadrat fabric and brown leather
By TF Chan • Last updated
-
Teenage Engineering's OB-4 minimal portable speaker is a mini masterpiece
Inviting the listener to play an active role, the OB-4’s secret weapon, is an endlessly looping digital ‘tape’ that lets you create quirky sonic adaptations
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Bang and Olufsen brings the classic turntable back to life
The Danish brand are reviving the iconic Beogram 4000 turntable as part of an ongoing restoration programme
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated