Expand your music making options with this selection of playful audio tools

Musicians have a choice. Either learn a new piece of musical technology inside out, so that every feature, function and control becomes a subtle nuance of your performance, or flit from gadget to gadget, and rely on conjuring up ideas through happy accidents and serendipity. We’ve delved into the ever-expanding realm of intuitive music machines, seeking out new devices that promise delight from the very first button press, but which will also reward deep investment in time and exploration.

Clear Orchid: Arctic by Telepathic Instruments

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Telepathic Instruments) (Image credit: Telepathic Instruments) (Image credit: Telepathic Instruments) (Image credit: Telepathic Instruments)

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker launched Telepathic Instruments in 2024, quickly leveraging his band’s intersection of quirky psychedelic style with global pop ubiquity to create a cult brand for the ages.

Clear Orchid: Arctic by Telepathic Instruments (Image credit: Telepathic Instruments)

Telepathic’s first product, the Orchid, has been a sell-out from the very start. To mark the opening of a London pop-up event, the chord-generating songwriting machine is now available in a transparent edition of 3,000 units. This is the Clear Orchid: Arctic variant, laying bare the electronic guts of this keyboard, synth and chord-generator combo that forges a direct link between ideas and song creation. Check the company’s new film for more information.

Clear Orchid: Arctic, €649, Telepathic Instruments, TelepathicInstruments.com, @Telepathic.Instruments

Svensson 49 by Auxy Studio

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Auxy Studio) (Image credit: Auxy Studio) (Image credit: Auxy Studio) (Image credit: Auxy Studio)

Also newly announced is the Svensson 49 from Swedish manufacturer Auxy Studio. Created in collaboration with the electronic musician and YouTuber Cuckoo, this is a classically styled 49-key synth that eschews the menus and displays of its many rivals in favour of a go-ahead-and-play ethos. Due to be released later in the year, the Svensson incorporates a speaker and a multitrack MIDI looper system that allows ideas to be stored, repeated, layered and explored. A custom onboard suite of sounds, developed in collaboration with Cuckoo, offers a wide sonic spectrum to experiment with.

Svensson 49 by Auxy Studio, price tbc, Auxy.co, @AuxyCo

Casio SXC-1 Sampler

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

Launch at NAMM 2026, the ultra-compact Casio SXC-1 is a standalone pocket sampler that is simultaneously super-retro and also very au courant in terms of its chunky, old school form factor and controls. Casio has some form in this sector.

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Although the company’s musical exploits tend to err on the side of educational not professional, they unwittingly created a classic in the tiny SK-1 sampling keyboard back in 1985, with a crunchy low-fi 8-bit sound that’s still sought after. Some of those sounds have found their way into the SXC-1’s preset banks, along with app integration for tighter control of sampling, slicing and beat making.

Casio SXC-1, ¥39,930 (tax included), Casio.com

AKAI MPC Sample

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AKAI) (Image credit: AKAI) (Image credit: AKAI)

Akai is also downsizing. The new MPC Sample follows the smaller form factor adopted by Casio, which in turn was influenced by the classic Roland 404 SP-404MkII and Teenage Engineering’s esoteric range of samplers. Seriously smaller than the modern heavyweight MPC, the MPC Sample is a standalone machine with 100 drumkits, 60 effects and 16 velocity-sensitive pads. Those familiar with the company’s workflow will feel right at home.

Akai Professional MPC Sample, £349 / €399 / $399, AkaiPro.com, @Akai_Pro

Pocket Audio Hichord

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Pocket Audio) (Image credit: Pocket Audio) (Image credit: Pocket Audio) (Image credit: Pocket Audio) (Image credit: Pocket Audio) (Image credit: Pocket Audio)

Simplicity is the watchword with the new HiChord from Pocket Audio. Following the same principles as the Orchid – grouping perfect chordal arrangements – the HiChord offers an even more minimal interface. Offering just seven keys and a joystick control, each button will default to a chord in the current key – ‘it's impossible to make a mistake,’ Pocket Audio explains. The joystick provides a modifier and there’s also an onboard synth with arpeggiator, drum machine and looper. For composing on the move and stumbling over delightful sounds, it’s the perfect travel companion.

Pocket Audio HiChord, $320, HiChord.shop, @Hi.Chord

Wunderkammer WoO.1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Wunderkammer) (Image credit: Wunderkammer) (Image credit: Wunderkammer)

Another compact music creator to add to the growing pile of options stemming from the ongoing success of TE’s original OP-1 (subsequently updated as the OP-1 Field). Wunderkammer’s WoO.1 is a fraction of the price of the Swedish synth but offers a similar form factor albeit with a much, much reduced feature set.

Wunderkammer WoO.1, $329, WunderkammerTech.com, @Wunderkammer_Electronics

Critter and Guitari Organelle S2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Critter and Guitari) (Image credit: Critter and Guitari)

The S2 version of C&G’s Organelle offers up a huge range of sonic possibilities thanks to its open software architecture and ability to transform external audio sources with effects and processing. It also serves as a versatile beatmaker, all controlled via an eccentric interface with maple keys, four multi-use parameter knobs and a small OLED screen. A sound library is included and user-generated patches are also readily available.

Organelle S2, $499, Critter and Guitari, CritterandGuitari.com, @CritterGuitari

MÕNAI by Void9

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Void9) (Image credit: Void9) (Image credit: Void9) (Image credit: Void9) (Image credit: Void9)

Void9’s forthcoming MÕNAI is another promised Swiss Army-style audio solution, a backpacked sized standalone synthesizer that can sample, synthesize, loop and sequence. With a powerful onboard battery, it’s intended as a go-anywhere device, but it can also be fully integrated into a larger studio or stage set-up. A milled aluminium case adds to the weighty, premium feel.

MÕNAI, Void9, price tbc, Void9.com, @Void9HQ

transparentSea fx by ginTronic

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ginTronic ) (Image credit: ginTronic ) (Image credit: ginTronic ) (Image credit: ginTronic )

The transparentSea effects unit from ginTronic is intended to be treated as an instrument in its own right, a multi-effect unit with a plethora of parameters, hands-on knobs and dials to twiddle and what the German company describes as ‘clear sonic pathways [with] no menus, no guesswork.’ The array of effects includes a slicing/stutter effect, rich, deep reverbs, delays, chorus and more, with full MIDI sync to other devices.

transparentSea fx, €599, ginTronic.io, @ginTronic.io