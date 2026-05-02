Pablo Pita transforms a forgotten Portuguese ruin into a private retreat with far-reaching views
This elegant country retreat in the Douro region began life as an olive press. Now it’s now a serene residence that brings rough materiality to its a simple plan
In the hills of northern Portugal, where the vineyards of the Douro wine region ripple across the contours, sits this new house by Porto’s Pablo Pita Arquitectos. The hillside site is bounded by traditional stone wall which disappears off into the surrounding landscape, but not before forming the anchoring plinth of the Loivos House.
One of the instigating structures on the site was a traditional olive press, an old outbuilding that served as the shape and form of the new house, effectively breaking the floorplan up into four distinct quadrants. Pita describes the shallow structure as ‘stretched out like a cat in the sun,’ wrapped around the edge of the topography.
The new house has to exactly match the footprint of the old press. The house is configured to step down the landscape, with an entrance courtyard with a sculptural olive tree leading leads to both the upper floor sitting area and steps down to the courtyard on the middle level, complete with deep, industrial-looking plunge pool.
The use of stone and timber has preserved the character of the original ruin, whilst the stepped arrangement and centrally located terrace provides spacious accommodation on the lowermost floor. Here there are four modest bedrooms, all with views down the valley, alongside two bathrooms, a storage space and the all-important wine cellar.
The living area on the uppermost floor
The living area on the uppermost floor
Each of the quadrants has been allocated a role – living space, terrace, pool and courtyard, with the lowest cut into the hillside. From street level, the scale and scope of the house is hidden, and the stone schist walls that anchor the house add another layer of mystery and solidity.
The middle level includes the kitchen and dining area, opening out onto the pool terrace
The middle level includes the kitchen and dining area, opening out onto the pool terrace
The middle level includes the kitchen and dining area, opening out onto the pool terrace
The middle level includes the kitchen and dining area, opening out onto the pool terrace
The house is intended for occasional occupation and is therefore pared back to the absolute minimum, inside and out. The stark simplicity of the pool, with the reflection of a pine tree, is set against the stone and wooden cladding. The large expanses of glass mostly face south down the valley, away from passing eyes.
The bedrooms are on the lower level
The bedrooms are on the lower level
The top floor houses a reflective living space with views over the Douro River, with a large kitchen immediately below, with large sliding doors that open onto the pool terrace. Raw concrete finishes inside the main spaces are paired with wooden cabinetry and staircases.
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The timber clad internal staircase
The timber clad internal staircase
The timber clad internal staircase
‘The morphology of the ruin is maintained - stabilised, restructured and rebuilt,’ say the architects. A ruin reborn as a retreat, the Loivos House is a reflective space that maintains a strong connection to the past.
Details of the Loivos House
Details of the Loivos House
Details of the Loivos House
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.