Saunas are having a moment. From Finnish-designed Lowlu saunas opening in London, to the debut of France’s largest sauna, Sant Roch, and Klafs’ innovative S1, the world’s first retractable sauna, hitting the US market, it seems that everyone is seeking a soothing reset, both physical and mental. Longing for something similar while touring Salone del Mobile 2026, we saw Italian wellness brand Effe unveil its collaboration with Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola, a partnership that unites wellness architecture with contemporary design.

‘Baluar’, as the new sauna and hammam collection is called, is rooted in its material selection, light and shape. Urquiola wanted to redefine the concept of wellness spaces, and worked with Effe to focus on the relationship a person has with their own place of regeneration. Using this as a framework, Urquiola envisioned the modular collection as a compact piece of complete architecture.

Patricia Urquiola reimagines sauna and hammam for Effe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Effe)

The finished system unites both hammam and sauna in a single modular unit, while offering flexibility to form different compositions. This nods to the brand’s ‘Petra SH’ modular system, which launched in 2025 and features a home sauna, hammam, and a plunge bath all in one. Effe also noted that 'Baluar' can be combined with other elements and adapted to different spaces; whether it becomes part of a spa, for example, or stands alone, it blends Urquiola’s design and technology to create a truly immersive wellness experience.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Effe)

The Spanish designer drew inspiration from the bastion, a projecting architectural element of medieval fortified buildings that provided protection for those looking out over the surrounding area while defending the property.

‘I wanted to transform this architectural element into a wellness space, a compact, almost archetypal space where you can relax and unwind,' says Urquiola. 'The system combines a sauna and hammam in a modular structure that adapts to any environment, while still making a bold design statement.’

You could say that 'Baluar' acts as a modern-day bastion, offering a space of protection where bathers can cocoon and switch off from everyday reality.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Effe)

Other design details include heat-treated lime-wood cladding in a dark or light tone, controlled lighting and narrow vertical grooves, all of which add architectural integrity, while also setting the mood for an immersive sanctuary.

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‘Patricia Urquiola’s ability to blend heat, material and function is taking us in a new direction, where the focus is no longer just on the technology but on spaces that speak to the emotions,’ says Effe CEO Marco Borghetti, ‘places where heat and steam rituals can offer an emotional experience to bathers.’

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