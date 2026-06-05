The new Audi Nuvolari is a limited-edition hybrid supercar to radically enhance the brand

In a surprise move, Audi has returned to the supercar market with the announcement of the new Nuvolari. Named for Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, who raced for Audi’s predecessor Auto Union in the inter-war years, the new car will be limited to just 499 units and promises to be the ‘fastest and most powerful production vehicle in the brand’s history.’

The new Audi Nuvolari (Image credit: Audi)

The ultra-dramatic looks have hints of last year’s Audi Concept C, which was speculated to form the basis of the forthcoming Audi TT revival. Whether that’ll happen before the Nuvolari (which won’t arrive to customers until the first half of next year) remains to be seen.

Audi Nuvolari (Image credit: Audi)

Nevertheless, it’s a bold statement, visually and technologically. The 1,001 PS power output comes courtesy of a twin-turbocharged V8 paired with a high-performance hybrid system. The emphasis is very much on combustion, given the lithium-ion battery is only 7.3 kWh, and the engine itself is promised to rev to 10,000 rpm, far above what’s normally found in even the most rabid road cars.

Audi Nuvolari (Image credit: Audi)

Performance stats look set to match the swiftest EVs, let alone combustion equivalents, with a proposed 0-62mph acceleration time of 2.6 seconds, going on to 124mph in just 6.8 seconds. Top speed is a reputed 217mph. Quattro four-wheel-drive is on board, naturally, with two electric motors on the front axle and a third electric motor located between the mid-engine V8 and the transmission.

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The other driving force behind this new focus on supercars is Audi’s entry into Formula 1 this year. Motorsport has influenced the car’s active aerodynamic system, which includes a variable rear wing with three configurations, closed, low downforce and high downforce, with the latter positions used in the car’s performance-oriented driving modes, Dynamic, Dynamic+, and Track, to maximise and minimise drag, either automatically or via a dedicated steering wheel button. There’s also a motorsport inspired energy management system that uses maximum regenerative braking to charge the battery as well as assisting the Launch Control function with electrical boost.

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Visually, the Nuvolari represents a clear, contemporary update of a supercar aesthetic Audi premiered with the R8 back in 2004. Elements like the contrast colour side blade (made here from carbon fibre) are present and correct, as is the broad-shouldered stance and silhouette. Finished in what is describing as its new signature colour, Titanium (also found on the Concept C and the F1 car), the overall effect is of a machine chiselled from a solid lump of metal.

Audi Nuvolari (Image credit: Audi)

That metal is of course aluminium, which forms the basis of the chassis, as per the Audi Space Frame concept the company pioneered and refined over many years. The body panels themselves are formed from carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP), something that Audi has up until now only used for aerodynamic components and for its F1 programme. It’s a weight-saving approach that is wholly in line with the Nuvolari’s ambitions to be the brand’s most significant performance car to date.

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Audi Nuvolari interior (Image credit: Audi)

The interior is especially minimal, with a graphic simplicity to the components and switchgear that evolves Braun product design. No details of the UI or UX have yet been released, but Audi stresses that the ‘reduced architecture’ is all about putting vital information in front of the driver and minimising distraction. The HMI will have colour accents that evoke the Auto Union Type C race car of the 1930s – as driven by Tazio Nuvolari. Materials used on the interior include anodized aluminium and carbon fibre for the seat structure.

Audi Nuvolari (Image credit: Audi)

Audi’s famous quattro drive system is also getting a new iteration in the Nuvolari, heralding an evolution of one of the brand’s strongest identifiers. So-called quattro predictive ride distributes torque and braking around each wheel, improving agility, predictability and security on all types of road surface. The Nuvolari is also capable of driving in fully electric mode for short distances.

Audi Nuvolari (Image credit: Audi)

The R8 was Audi’s first ever mid-engined sports car. Produced for 18 years over two generations (production ended in 2024), it remains one of the most recognisable and desirable models in Audi’s portfolio. The R8 famously shared components with sister company Lamborghini, and under the skin the Nuvolari probably has quite a bit in common with the Lamborghini Temerario.

The R8 was practically unique for its time, with the closest rival being the Porsche 911. In contrast, this new supercar will take Audi into a more luxurious market segment currently occupied by the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.

Audi.com, @Audi