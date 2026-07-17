Our Legacy has had an address on London’s Silver Place, a narrow alleyway in the city’s Soho neighbourhood, since 2014. Then, it marked the first outpost of the Swedish brand outside of its native country, and the choice of Soho, known for its after-dark denizens and hedonistic impulses, felt fitting: since Jockum Hallin, Cristopher Nying and Richardos Klarén founded the label in 2005, it has melded Scandinavian restraint with a countercultural energy.

Which is why, when it came to Our Legacy’s expansion – sales surpassed $50 million in 2025 and gained minority investment from Luxury Ventures, the investment arm of French luxury conglomerate LVMH – the brand chose full-scale renovation over a change of address. Opening this week, its new London flagship will occupy two connected storefronts, taking over 1-2 Silver Place.

Inside Our Legacy’s renovated London flagship

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

‘Expanding the story was something we needed for practical reasons, both to improve logistics and to create more room for a broader selection from our main collection,’ Cristopher Nying, creative director and co-founder, tells Wallpaper*. ‘We’ve always loved being on this street, and moving to a much larger space elsewhere didn’t feel right. Keeping the store intimate and close to our customers in London has always been important to us.’

Working with the Stockholm-based architectural agency Profan – Our Legacy’s longtime collaborator, founded by Anton Bogårdh, Disa Braunerhielm and Maximilian Olsson – the team have sought to capture the juxtaposition of rigour and rebelliousness that define the label. On the one hand, the space is what Nying describes as ‘clean and almost clinical, with a subtle laboratory-like feel’, as seen in planes of stainless steel and mirrors, undulating fibreglass and strip lighting, as one might find in an industrial setting.

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

On the other, there are elements designed to wear and take on a patina with time: namely, sets of curtains made by Stockholm-based Japanese textile artist Akane Moriyama, crafted from silk covered with beeswax, which will naturally ‘crease, age and evolve’. Elsewhere, birch and pine, used for flooring and staircases, were also chosen to degrade with wear (often, Our Legacy’s clothing is treated to appear already lived-in, with tears, frayed edges and pulled seams recurring motifs in the brand’s collections).

Artworks appear throughout the space, interrupting the otherwise minimal interiors: hidden deep within the store is Swedish artist Tobias Bradford’s ‘Nosedive’, a sculpture that depicts a bird nosediving into a metal fan, while a series of fan zines – many of them out of print – have been curated for the space, including those by BlackMass Publishing and the Swedish publication Jazz är farligt.

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

‘The store’s art and design reinforce the creative references that inform the brand, bringing elements of Sweden to the UK, and vice versa,’ says Nying, who also commissioned German photographer Rut Blees Luxemburg to capture ‘nocturnal London’ in a new series which will be distributed as postcards to celebrate the store’s opening.

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It is an important opening for Our Legacy in its continued expansion from niche label to global fashion player: the brand now has five dedicated retail stores and, as of 2025, over 350 worldwide stockists. ‘[The renovated store] reflects our commitment to continually investing in ourselves and refining how we execute our vision,’ Oliver Saunders, the brand’s commercial director, tells Wallpaper*. ‘London has been our second home for the past 12 years, and the UK remains one of our most important markets.’

(Image credit: Mikael Olsson)

‘Over that time, we’ve built a strong community around the store, and expanding the space is both a reinvestment in that community and a way of reinforcing our presence in a city that has played such an important role for Our Legacy,’ he continues. ‘It’s a celebration of everything we’ve built over the past 12 years, while creating a space for the next chapter.’

Our Legacy London, 1-2 Silver Place, London W1F, is open now.

ourlegacy.com