Thank heavens for the digital realm. Long-running driving-focused console and PC games have offered manufacturers a spectacular virtual showroom, a place to assemble their heritage fleet, current models and desirable rarities with precision digital modelling, sparkling paintwork, and cinematic lighting. Everyone is happy.

Aston Martin Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin)

From Gran Turismo, now in its seventh version with over 500 officially licensed models, to Fortnite (which has had official in-game appearances from Lamborghini, Jeep, Porsche and many more) and all points in between, there’s considerably more chance that young and future consumers will get their first introduction to an auto brand via their games controllers, rather than a traditional ad or movie tie-in, let alone a showroom.

Aston Martin Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Not content with its considerable presence in Gran Turismo, Forza, Fortnite, and even PUBG: Battlegrounds, Aston Martin is now making a play for a different kind of virtual landscape. This is the all-digital Aston Martin Dreadnought, a futuristic SUV created as a playable item in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Aston Martin Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin)

First up, the design. In both name and appearance, the Dreadnought is an aggressive beast. The car has been modelled as if were packing a V12, making it as noisy as it is visually loud. Activision's incredibly popular combat game (over half a billion units shifted across its various franchises, formats and iterations) is mostly about blowing stuff up, so a lot of the carefully considered touches on this virtual super-SUV might go unnoticed as you’re trying hard not to die.

In-game imagery of the Dreadnought in Call of Duty (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Nevertheless, Aston Martin’s design team has gone all out in its attempt to create a driving environment that’s materially rich, highly textured and – in this case – both rugged but also luxuriously functional. Freed from the tiresome restrictions of legislation, customer clinics and even the laws of physics, the Dreadnought is a pure design exercise.

In-game imagery of the Dreadnought in Call of Duty (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Dreadnought’s imperious front end features the ultimate abstraction of the classic Aston grill. Along the flanks, the deep sculpted wheel arches and window graphics carry trace memories of Aston’s road cars while the rear end has a hint of the brutish Valour Supercar, with signature rear light designs that first emerged on the track-only Vulcan from 2015.

In-game imagery of the Dreadnought in Call of Duty (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Still, as a thought experiment, it shows how far Aston Martin can push its brand, way beyond the upscale super-SUV territory it joined with the DBX and into the realm of Range Rover, Rivian, Hummer et al. There's certainly a dose of the Warthog vehicle designed for Microsoft's Halo series in there and do we also detect a hint of Virgil Abloh’s monumental Project Maybach? There’s also a visual and technological link to endurance rallying, one of the most brutal and unforgiving of all motorsports, and a space hitherto unexplored by luxury brands like Aston.

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Finally, the aesthetic approach ties into a fresh wave of angularity emerging from Aston Martin design, for so long the preserve of swooping, flowing curves and muscled bulges. With all that said, there’s no evidence to suggest that this is anything more than the design team playfully pushing pixels around to spread the Aston Martin wings and expand its aesthetic associations.

Inside the Aston Martin Dreadnought in the world of Call of Duty (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston has clearly lobbied hard to ensure the in-game Dreadnought experience is a superior one, with covetable levels of speed and armour. You also get Chiltern Green paintwork, herringbone weave carbon fibre bodywork, metallic gold gear lever and switchgear and Oxford Tan leather dashboard and door panel – not that players will have much time to scrutinise the details.

Aston hasn't skimped on the detail design (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Describing the model as a 'deliberately extreme creation [that] combines Aston Martin’s high-performance, luxury DNA with the virtual landscape of Call of Duty,’ Aston Martin is making a bold play for a different level of cultural relevance.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin) (Image credit: Aston Martin)

‘The team have hugely enjoyed the not inconsiderable challenge of redefining what an Aston Martin can be when the only limit is imagination,’ says Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, adding that Dreadnought was designed and conceived with real-world applications in mind – ‘navigating the streets of New York, powering through the monsoon-soaked roads of Mumbai, and performing with complete authenticity in every environment.’

Aston Martin Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin)

According to Stefano Saporetti, Aston Martin’s Director of Brand Diversification, the collaboration is about ‘exploring new dimensions of luxury.’ ‘Expanding Aston Martin’s footprint into the gaming world allows us to engage with a new generation on their own terms,’ Saporetti explains, ‘The Dreadnought isn't just a digital vehicle; it’s a strategic gateway for a younger, global audience to experience our ultra-luxury DNA. By pushing the boundaries of virtual engineering, we are ensuring that the spirit of Aston Martin resonates powerfully with the luxury consumers of tomorrow.’

Whether the all-out militaristic imagery plays well in a world where all-out militarism is an uncomfortable fact of daily geo-politics is another matter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be published by Activision on Friday, October 23, 2026, CallofDuty.com, AstonMartin.com