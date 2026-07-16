Two new portable projectors from XGIMI combine high performance with convenience
The Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser from XGIMI are book-sized units with cinema-scale projection capabilities, transforming every space into a screening room
It turns out that portability is the key to happy living with a projector. The old days of having a hefty machine hard-wired into the ceiling to approximate a cinematic screening room have long been usurped by compact, powerful devices that are happy to be moved from room to room depending on the occasion.
XGIMI is boosting its projector portfolio with two new products, following on from last year’s ultra-compact Vibe One. The new Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser replace the Elfin Flip Plus, with the former bringing 4K projection for the first time and both units incorporating a new RGB Triple Laser system offering triple the brightness of their predecessor.
Both projectors share an ultra-compact form language, with an exterior armature that protects the lens when not in use and serves as a frame and stand – or even carrying handle for the 1.55kg unit – to keep it steady when in use. The projector can be rotated through 150 degrees using this frame so ceiling projection is definitely on the table.
Onboard technology includes a Harmon Kardon speaker with Dolby Audio support and inbuilt Google TV. The 4K model is the one to choose for gaming performance – it pairs a brightness of 1,600 ISO Lumens with a contrast ratio of 20,000:1 (eg, the brightest point is around 20,000 times brighter than the darkest black) – the earlier Flip Plus managed a CR of 4,000:1.
There’s also on onboard optical zoom to help with picture set-up and the projectors have a sensor that can adapt the colour balance depending on the shade of paint on your wall. This works hand in hand with XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adapt (ISA) technology that provides auto keystone and focus modes. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, USB and HDMI for casting from laptops and phones.
At just 24.5cm wide, the compact unit can create a projection between 40 and 200 inches, making it an excellent choice for inside or out. Finally, there’s XGIMI’s own quirky WALL app, which transforms the projection into a wall-sized screensaver with a variety of ambient and exotic places to have running in the background.
XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser, £689, and XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K, £869, also available at uk.xgimi.com
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.