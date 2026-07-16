It turns out that portability is the key to happy living with a projector. The old days of having a hefty machine hard-wired into the ceiling to approximate a cinematic screening room have long been usurped by compact, powerful devices that are happy to be moved from room to room depending on the occasion.

XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser projector (Image credit: XGIMI)

XGIMI is boosting its projector portfolio with two new products, following on from last year’s ultra-compact Vibe One. The new Elfin Flip 4K and Elfin Flip Laser replace the Elfin Flip Plus, with the former bringing 4K projection for the first time and both units incorporating a new RGB Triple Laser system offering triple the brightness of their predecessor.

XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector, £869 (Image credit: XGIMI)

Both projectors share an ultra-compact form language, with an exterior armature that protects the lens when not in use and serves as a frame and stand – or even carrying handle for the 1.55kg unit – to keep it steady when in use. The projector can be rotated through 150 degrees using this frame so ceiling projection is definitely on the table.

XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector (Image credit: XGIMI)

Onboard technology includes a Harmon Kardon speaker with Dolby Audio support and inbuilt Google TV. The 4K model is the one to choose for gaming performance – it pairs a brightness of 1,600 ISO Lumens with a contrast ratio of 20,000:1 (eg, the brightest point is around 20,000 times brighter than the darkest black) – the earlier Flip Plus managed a CR of 4,000:1.

XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector with Harmon Kardon sound (Image credit: XGIMI)

There’s also on onboard optical zoom to help with picture set-up and the projectors have a sensor that can adapt the colour balance depending on the shade of paint on your wall. This works hand in hand with XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adapt (ISA) technology that provides auto keystone and focus modes. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, USB and HDMI for casting from laptops and phones.

XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K £869 SHOP NOW

At just 24.5cm wide, the compact unit can create a projection between 40 and 200 inches, making it an excellent choice for inside or out. Finally, there’s XGIMI’s own quirky WALL app, which transforms the projection into a wall-sized screensaver with a variety of ambient and exotic places to have running in the background.

XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser £689 SHOP NOW

XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser, £689, and XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K, £869, also available at uk.xgimi.com

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