Leica SL3-P is an enhanced and upgraded L-Mount camera for full-frame image-making
Introducing the Leica SL3-P, the latest in the SL-System of full-frame cameras, along with two new high-quality lenses
Leica introduced the SL-System in 2015, an evolution of the classic L-Mount with a full-frame sensor and enough sophistication and quality to satisfy even the most demanding professional user. At the same time, the SL-System has proved an effective gateway into the Leica universe for those looking to elevate their photography and videography.
This is the new SL3-P, the latest SL-System upgrade, which is being launched alongside two new lenses, the Summilux-SL 50 f/1.4 ASPH. and APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100 f/2.8. Taken together, they offer an unbeatable and hugely flexible package that stays true to the Leica ethos while also prioritising ease of use and minimalist design.
A new 44-megapixel BSI full-frame sensor is paired with a new autofocus system, giving the camera the ability to shoot images at up to 176 megapixels, with a vast ISO range (50 to 200,000) to facilitate low-light photography. The autofocus blends phase detection, depth mapping and contrast detection, for instantaneous focus.
As a result, the Leica SL3-P can shoot continuously at up to 40 frames per second with full autofocus. It also supports 8K video, including the industry standard 8.1K Open Gate format and can produce 4K slow-motion footage at 120 frames per second.
The new camera and lenses are manufactured in Germany; they don’t depart from the firm grip of the Leica aesthetic, although on this particular occasion the red Leica logo is conspicuous by its absence. The body is metal, weather-resistant, and finished in sober black. L-Mount capability gives the SL3-P incredible flexibility, with the choice to use not just Leica’s own lenses but compatible glass from alliance partners.
Taking and managing photographs is handled by Leica’s crisp UI and the Leica Fotos App, which connects to the camera via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C. The unit can also be tethered to Lightroom Classic, or via Adobe’s cloud, further expanding the ways in which content can be managed and processed.
The Summilux-SL 50 f/1.4 ASPH is billed as the ‘world’s most compact autofocus lens with this focal length and a lens speed of f/1.4’, with a length of 75.5mm. It’s joined by the new APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100 f/2.8 macro lens, capable of delivering outstanding detail thanks to its close focus distance of 30cm. The camera is available now, with lenses coming later in the year.
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Leica SL3-P, £5,150.00 / €5,990 (camera only)
Leica Summilux-SL 50 f/1.4 ASPH, £3,890.00 / €4,500.00
Leica APO-Macro-Elmarit-SL 100 f/2.8, £2,110.00 / €2,450.00
Leica-Camera.com, @Leica_Camera
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.