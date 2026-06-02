Seizing on the general drift towards a slower, more contemplative mode of cultural production, Polaroid’s newest variant of the ultra-compact Go camera has now been announced. This is the third iteration of the Polaroid Go, a small-format camera that uses Polaroid Go film for instant results framed by those iconic and much-imitated white borders.

Polaroid Go Generation 3 £79.99 SHOP NOW

Polaroid is pushing the new go towards a younger generation, freshly attuned to the pleasing friction and slow mechanical reveal of the instantly developing pictures, as well as the burgeoning fashion for phone-free experiences and more considered, singular, one-off image-making.

Polaroid Go Generation 3 (Image credit: Polaroid)

To tap into this sector’s expectations, the Go Generation 3 has an in-built selfie mirror and self-timer, as well as a double-exposure feature for an added dose of unpredictability. The optics system has also been uprated for crisper results and better close-up results, along with the incorporation of a powerful flash.

Polaroid Go Generation 3 in purple (Image credit: Polaroid)

According to Stine Bauer Dahlberg, Polaroid’s chief product officer, with the Polaroid Go Generation 3, the company ‘set out to design the world’s smallest instant camera that still takes picture-taking seriously. Every decision supports how people actually use a camera this small, while delivering strong performance across different lighting conditions.’

Polaroid Go Generation 3 (Image credit: Polaroid)

The camera itself is available in five different colours, black, light blue, purple, teal and white, and can be ordered online today (2 June 2026) or from retailers from mid-month. It’s part of the brand’s ongoing revitalisation since the original company went under two decades ago.

Polaroid Go Generation 3 (Image credit: Polaroid)

Starting with the preservation of the Polaroid film factory in the Netherlands, the brand was ultimately reborn for a more image-conscious generation. Products over the past few years have included the Polaroid Flip, Polaroid Now+ and the Polaroid I-2 cameras, all evoking the spirit of Edwin Land’s pioneering interwar Land camera system and the Polaroid SX-70, introduced in 1972 as an instant pop-cultural artefact.

Polaroid Go Generation 3 (Image credit: Polaroid)

Polaroid Go Generation 3, £79.99, available from Polaroid.com, @Polaroid.com