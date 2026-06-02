Polaroid Go Generation 3: instant photography doesn’t get any more compact than this
Polaroid announces the latest iteration of its entry-level, small-form-factor instant camera, the Polaroid Go
Seizing on the general drift towards a slower, more contemplative mode of cultural production, Polaroid’s newest variant of the ultra-compact Go camera has now been announced. This is the third iteration of the Polaroid Go, a small-format camera that uses Polaroid Go film for instant results framed by those iconic and much-imitated white borders.
Polaroid is pushing the new go towards a younger generation, freshly attuned to the pleasing friction and slow mechanical reveal of the instantly developing pictures, as well as the burgeoning fashion for phone-free experiences and more considered, singular, one-off image-making.
To tap into this sector’s expectations, the Go Generation 3 has an in-built selfie mirror and self-timer, as well as a double-exposure feature for an added dose of unpredictability. The optics system has also been uprated for crisper results and better close-up results, along with the incorporation of a powerful flash.
According to Stine Bauer Dahlberg, Polaroid’s chief product officer, with the Polaroid Go Generation 3, the company ‘set out to design the world’s smallest instant camera that still takes picture-taking seriously. Every decision supports how people actually use a camera this small, while delivering strong performance across different lighting conditions.’
The camera itself is available in five different colours, black, light blue, purple, teal and white, and can be ordered online today (2 June 2026) or from retailers from mid-month. It’s part of the brand’s ongoing revitalisation since the original company went under two decades ago.
Starting with the preservation of the Polaroid film factory in the Netherlands, the brand was ultimately reborn for a more image-conscious generation. Products over the past few years have included the Polaroid Flip, Polaroid Now+ and the Polaroid I-2 cameras, all evoking the spirit of Edwin Land’s pioneering interwar Land camera system and the Polaroid SX-70, introduced in 1972 as an instant pop-cultural artefact.
Polaroid Go Generation 3, £79.99, available from Polaroid.com, @Polaroid.com
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.