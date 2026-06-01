Sony pairs with luggage wizards Carl Friedrik to create the Premium Audio Travel Set
This new collaboration pairs the Sony 1000X The Collexion wireless headphones with The Carry-on X from Carl Friedrik to create a dynamic, durable and perfectly matched travel kit
Kit yourself out with long-lasting travelling gear thanks to this new limited series collaboration between Sony and Carl Friedrik. To celebrate the launch of Sony’s new flagship headphones, the 1000X The Collexion series, the audio specialists have teamed up with London-based luggage brand Carl Friedrik to create a limited-edition Premium Audio Travel Set.
Consisting of a choice between platinum and tan leather or black-on-black examples of the award-winning The Carry-on X hard-shelled bag and a matching pair of 1000X The Collexion headphones, each set also comes with a luggage tag in untreated Vachetta leather. The suitcase itself has been given a custom insert in which you’ll find the tag and the bespoke carry case for the Sony headphones.
The Carry-on X is a 44-litre capacity bag designed explicitly to accommodate the majority of airline cabin baggage rules. Measuring 56cm high x 38cm wide and 25cm deep, the bag weighs in at just 4.7kg empty, thanks to the mix of hard-wearing aluminium, polycarbonate and vegetable tanned leather construction. There’s a hard-shell pocket for electronics at the front, and an internal modular packing system.
Although it was only founded in 2013, the Carl Friedrik brand has rapidly ascended to the top of traveller’s polls, thanks to its luggage’s combination of lightness, durability and straightforward design. The ribbed aluminium trunks have a classic elegance without over-reliance on retro design, just like the 1000X headphones.
To emphasise their premium nature, Sony has given these new wireless over-ear headphones a premium set of materials, with matte metal elements in the headband paired with gloss finish components. The contact points are marked by a specially developed faux leather with a soft, tactile quality, and the 1000X have been designed with a purist look that’s aided by flush integrated buttons and microphone openings.
The headphones also integrate a wheel system for navigating through tracks and functions, and incorporate adaptive noise cancelling, multi-point connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life – enough for the longest of long-haul trips.
Sony x Carl Friedrik Premium Audio Travel Set, £995, available for a limited time only from Carl Friedrik's Regent Street and Covent Garden stores and from CarlFriedrik.com,
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.