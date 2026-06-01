Kit yourself out with long-lasting travelling gear thanks to this new limited series collaboration between Sony and Carl Friedrik. To celebrate the launch of Sony’s new flagship headphones, the 1000X The Collexion series, the audio specialists have teamed up with London-based luggage brand Carl Friedrik to create a limited-edition Premium Audio Travel Set.

Sony x Carl Friedrik Premium Audio Travel Set (Image credit: Sony x Carl Friedrik)

Consisting of a choice between platinum and tan leather or black-on-black examples of the award-winning The Carry-on X hard-shelled bag and a matching pair of 1000X The Collexion headphones, each set also comes with a luggage tag in untreated Vachetta leather. The suitcase itself has been given a custom insert in which you’ll find the tag and the bespoke carry case for the Sony headphones.

Sony 1000X The Collexion wireless headphones (Image credit: Sony)

The Carry-on X is a 44-litre capacity bag designed explicitly to accommodate the majority of airline cabin baggage rules. Measuring 56cm high x 38cm wide and 25cm deep, the bag weighs in at just 4.7kg empty, thanks to the mix of hard-wearing aluminium, polycarbonate and vegetable tanned leather construction. There’s a hard-shell pocket for electronics at the front, and an internal modular packing system.

Sony x Carl Friedrik Premium Audio Travel Set (Image credit: Sony x Carl Friedrik)

Although it was only founded in 2013, the Carl Friedrik brand has rapidly ascended to the top of traveller’s polls, thanks to its luggage’s combination of lightness, durability and straightforward design. The ribbed aluminium trunks have a classic elegance without over-reliance on retro design, just like the 1000X headphones.

Sony 1000X The Collexion wireless headphones (Image credit: Sony)

To emphasise their premium nature, Sony has given these new wireless over-ear headphones a premium set of materials, with matte metal elements in the headband paired with gloss finish components. The contact points are marked by a specially developed faux leather with a soft, tactile quality, and the 1000X have been designed with a purist look that’s aided by flush integrated buttons and microphone openings.

Sony 1000X The Collexion wireless headphones (Image credit: Sony)

The headphones also integrate a wheel system for navigating through tracks and functions, and incorporate adaptive noise cancelling, multi-point connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life – enough for the longest of long-haul trips.

Sony x Carl Friedrik Premium Audio Travel Set (Image credit: Sony x Carl Friedrik)

Carl Friedrik Premium Audio Travel Set £995 SHOP NOW

Sony x Carl Friedrik Premium Audio Travel Set, £995, available for a limited time only from Carl Friedrik's Regent Street and Covent Garden stores and from CarlFriedrik.com,