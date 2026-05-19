Heresy or genuine helper? That’s the first question most musicians would ask about the new wave of AI-assisted instruments and effects coming down the pipe. The modern musical landscape is pretty geared up to gadgetry and product and upgrade cycles that would put most smartphone makers to shame.

Roli Piano and Airwave (Image credit: Roli)

Up until now, however, music-orientated AI has mostly lurked in music software, rather than formed the backbone of a piece of hardware. Here are six new devices that promise to use the computing power of artificial intelligence to enhance the art of noise.

TemPolor Melo-D

TemPolor Melo-D (Image credit: TemPolor)

The Melo-D from TemPolor is perhaps the most obvious break from convention. Superficially guitar-shaped, it promises to unlock the fumblings of the non-musician and open them up to a whole new world (that sound you can hear is professionals grinding their teeth).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TemPolor) (Image credit: TemPolor) (Image credit: TemPolor) (Image credit: TemPolor) (Image credit: TemPolor)

So how does it work? Ominously, the Melo-D goes all in on generative AI, claiming to be able to generate original music from hummed melodies that can then be ‘played’ by thumbing or strumming the sensors and fretting the plastic fingerboard. It’s little more than a toy, an enhanced video game controller, with a penchant for bland easy listening.

TemPolor Melo-D (Image credit: TemPolor)

Superficially, there’s not a lot here for real musicians. TemPolor is light on technical specs; there are no indications as to whether it could supply MIDI information or even be hacked into something more avant-garde. The folding form factor is certainly unique, but don’t expect a shortcut to proficiency, or even any kind of genuine musical insight.

The TemPolor Melo-D goes live on Kickstarter this month, TemPolorGuitar.com

Blackstar Beam Mini

Blackstar Beam Mini £169 SHOP NOW

For a slightly more down-to-earth and understandable application of AI, amplification specialist Blackstar has announced the Beam Mini, a portable desktop amp that has inbuilt stem separation.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Blackstar) (Image credit: Blackstar) (Image credit: Blackstar)

In short, the Beam incorporates software from Moises, an established specialist in the art of transforming a piece of music by breaking it down into its component vocal and instrument tracks. For a practising guitarist, it’s a useful tool, as is the onboard selection of digitally modelled amps and effects.

Blackstar Beam Mini amplifier, £169.99, Blackstaramps.com, @Blackstaramps

Roland Project Lydia

Phase two of the Roland Project Lydia prototype (Image credit: Roland)

Roland’s Project Lydia is still in the concept stage, courtesy of the Japanese giant’s Roland Future Design Lab. Following the familiar shape of its pro grade pedal series, Project Lydia presents a new paradigm for the effects pedal, applying neural models to the input (regardless of source) to shape a dynamic output.

Roland Project Lydia (Image credit: Roland)

The project is now its second phase, working as before with Neutone’s Morpho technology, an AI-powered system that translates one sound into another while retaining the sonic signature of the original.

Roland Project Lydia, currently concept only, Articles.Roland.com, @RolandGlobal

Polyend Endless

Infinite sound capabilities are also a feature of the Polyend Endless system, which we first saw back at NAMM 2026. This endlessly configurable stompbox is programmed via text prompts – simply describe the sound or effect you want to achieve and then download onto the pedal. Three parameter knobs can be assigned as you wish and multiple Endlesses can be chained together for a totally unique sound.

Polyend Endless, $299, Polyend.com, @MadeinPolyend

Roli AI Music Coach

The AI Music Coach uses the Roli Piano and Airwave (Image credit: Roli)

Roli is best known for its Seaboard series of keyboards, which combine conventional piano keys with a dynamic multitouch surface for added expression. The company also makes more conventional – albeit illuminated – keyboards for learning, which can be combined with its Airwave controller, a 3D sensor that tracks hand and finger position in real time to enhance the player’s journey.

Roli Airwave in action (Image credit: Roli)

These are all brought together by the new AI Music Coach system, which uses AI to interrogate the Airwave’s output and generate constructive feedback. It’s not going to replace a music teacher, but the idea is to go beyond the simple piano roll method of learning notes to help shape a more fluid technique.

Roli AI Music Coach, more information at Roli.com, @Roli_learn

Artinoise trillo

Artinoise Trillo digital recorder (Image credit: Artinoise)

Another superficially toy-like device, the Artinoise Trillo is a digital flute with depth, as well as a welcome absence of AI. The latest product from a company that has already released the MIDI-enabled recorder and the Zefiro smartphone mouthpiece, Trillo is pitched at beginners and experienced players alike. The device splices the functionality of its first two products into a single instrument, creating a MIDI controller that you blow, whether it’s to learn the art of playing the recorder, or simply as a new way of getting sounds into a project.

Artinoise Trillo (Image credit: Artinoise)

Trillo can be used standalone or with the accompanying app, which expands the onboard sound library. Lights guide finger placement and the sensor package tracks their position as well as the intensity of your breath. Artinoise CEO Davide Mancini notes that the Trillo is designed to be picked up and instantly played, ‘embodying the simplicity of humanity’s oldest instrument’.

Artinoise Trillo is available to support on Kickstarter.com