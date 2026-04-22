If you believe the hype, we are on the cusp of a robotic revolution. If you don’t, then the undeniable busy world of humanoid robots offers alternate visions of stumbling and stuttering social media pratfalls and utterly terrifying presentations of steely, synchronised corporate drones in thrall to their corporate masters (and they are, almost without exception, all men).

EBO Max FamilyBot from Enabot (Image credit: Enabot)

Up until now, the only robot that has made any measurable impact on the home is the vacuum cleaner, practical, personality-free devices that need space, time and near-perfect conditions in order to make themselves more useful than a human equivalent. Granted, there are some prototype robo-butlers in the offing, but these still feel like physical tech demos for early adopters, not practical problem-solving machines.

Instead, market growth will most likely come from compact, playful droids like those made by Chinese manufacturer Enabot. The Shenzhen-based manufacturer offers a veritable mechanical menagerie of ‘FamilyBots’, including devices designed to entertain (and feed and water pets) and patrol the home.

EBO Max and docking station (Image credit: Enabot)

The range tops out with the EBO X FamilyBot, which is billed as an ‘Intelligent Guardian Homebot’, complete with Alexa-driven intelligence and night vision cameras. Now the company has launched a companion device, the EBO Max. The football-sized machine is also aimed at the home security market, but the personality component appears to be even more important, with over-sized Kawaii ‘eyes’ that offer up a permanently pleading, watery expression.

Hopefully your robot does not do this (Image credit: Enabot)

EBO Max is designed to potter about and interact with family members and pets, a sort of mobile aide-memoire that can take voice and video notes whilst also popping up to reel off reminders or recipes. In essence, it’s an AI assistant on wheels, fully capable of autonomously seeking out its charge base to keep itself topped up, whilst also tagging along so it’s always there when you need it.

EBO Max FamilyBot and docking station (Image credit: Enabot)

One of the most practical applications for Max is to serve as a companion to vulnerable people living alone. Functions like Fall Detection can be tied into the alert system, allowing you speak through the little robot via a two-way video call to ascertain if help is needed. This splicing together of several extant AI-powered services – vision, voice, and environmental awareness – create a potentially invaluable service, given the right use case.

The elephant in the room is mobility. EBO Max is designed to be on the move at all times but as with the robotic vacuum cleaner community, mobility demands a single flat-plane surface with no way of broaching large steps, let alone staircases. Right now, Max is restrained by architectural space. Head upstairs, and all it can do is blink at you with its big, sorrowful eyes.

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EBO Max FamilyBot from Enabot (Image credit: Enabot)

As with robo-vacs, arms and legs will surely follow, as will the integration of even more sophisticated AI agents. Just as we’re seeing with the latter, people can – and will – find themselves in unhealthy co-dependent relationships with their robotic helpers. Whatever you think of this future scenario, it’ll surely be better than having heart to hearts with the vacuum cleaner or fridge.

EBO Max from Enabot, £499.99, UK.Enabot.com, @Enabot_official