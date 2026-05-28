Set within a post-war residential building, this Milanese apartment was in need of a refresh when Paolo Frello and his team were called upon to orchestrate a complete redesign. The project, set in the north Italian city's Arena neighbourhood, allowed the local architect and his namesake firm to play with surfaces and colour in a way that transformed its interior completely – bringing a joyful tone and spatial diversity to the generous, 160 sq m home.

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

Step inside this colourful Milanese apartment

The reworked apartment sits within a mid-20th-century building designed by Asnago Vender. Architecture duo Mario Asnago and Claudio Vender played a key role in the city's modernist residential development and helped define the look of its central district's housing stock – the typical, large-scale apartment buildings many of us know and love in the Lombard capital.

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

In its contemporary iteration of the modernist interior, Paolo Frello & Partners worked with colour 'not as a finish but an architectural device', the architects explain. The original 1950s layout had been changed beyond its primary intention during a previous refurbishment, so the space required a sharp redefinition to amend its flow and address a fragmented internal arrangement.

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

‘Material and colour converge to create a dense and deeply contemporary living experience’ Paolo Frello & Partners

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

Blending surface treatments, textures and colours, Frello sought to create a 21st-century interior that caters to the new owner's lifestyle and love for entertaining. References to 1970s nightclub imagery and modernist design abound – yet they are playful and seen in a fresh light. The aim here was for any historical nods to be 'not nostalgic, but interpretative', the architects explain.

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

Openness underlines the new interior, which feels unified by continuous dark oak herringbone flooring. Architectural elements in the form of curves and block-colour built-in features – from storage to the monolithic stainless steel kitchen – help divide the space and provide much-needed functionality throughout.

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

Bespoke details further elevate the home. Soft, patterned or colourful upholstery provides background texture or bold accents as needed. The architects conclude: 'The result is an interior where material and colour converge to create a dense and deeply contemporary living experience.'

(Image credit: Marco Reggi)

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