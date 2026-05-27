The bookshelf speaker is an evergreen accessory for conventional hi-fi systems and turntables as well as computer systems. These five new smaller-sized speakers bring power, punch and precision, from a pair costing barely more than a gatefold double LP to a handcrafted set that should last generations.

Fyne Audio Cubitt 5

Fyne Audio Cubitt 5 bookshelf speakers (Image credit: Fyne Audio)

First up, the Cubitt 5 from Fyne Audio, a pair of active speakers that come with onboard digital sound processing. Measuring 165mm (width) x 215mm (depth) x 260mm (height), these speakers keep their compact kudos by incorporating an amplifier, meaning there’s no need for any additional kit when streaming from a hi-fi system, turntable or TV.

Fyne Audio Cubitt 5, set of two speakers £549 SHOP NOW

The Cubitt 5 comes in five different finishes – Arctic White, Midnight Black, Olive Green, Pearl Titanium, and Pebble Grey – and features 240W of amplification. Fyne Audio is especially proud of the five-inch IsoFlare driver, which has been designed to fill a room without depending on a particular sweet spot for the best all-round listening experience. Connections include Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI, with a separate output for a subwoofer, should you want to bulk up the home cinema experience.

Cubitt 5 in Pearl Titanium, Pebble Grey and Olive Green (Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Fyne Audio Cubitt 5, £549/pair, FyneAudio.com, @FyneAudio

Wharfedale Denton 1S

Wharfedale Denton 1S (Image credit: Wharfedale)

The Denton 1S is one of Wharfedale’s Heritage models, a contemporary upgrade of the compact home speakers that made the British company’s name back in the 1960s and 1970s.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

The original Denton 1 was launched in 1974, and the new product revisits the curved cabinet design along with a special speaker configuration that incorporates the tweeter within the mid-woofer, giving the impression that there’s only a single driver.

Available in black, blue and white and measuring 236mm (width) x 229mm (depth) x 330mm (height), the Denton 1S is not an active speaker – a separate amplifier rated between 30 and 100W is required.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wharfedale ) (Image credit: Wharfedale )

Wharfedale Denton 1S, £649/pair, Wharfedale.co.uk, @Wharfedale_hifi

Majority D50X

Majority D50X bookshelf speakers (Image credit: Majority Audio)

At the absolutely entry-level end of the scale are the D50X Bluetooth bookshelf speakers from Majority. The D50X is a cut-price Bluetooth-enabled bookshelf speaker that offers multiple inputs and plenty of flexibility – Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, optical, USB and Aux, as well as a dedicated headphone socket when you don’t want to use the onboard carbon-fibre drivers.

The speakers are available in black, white, green, maroon and pink, and are an ultra-compact 130mm (width) x 150mm (depth) x 18mm (height). The size makes them suitable for desktop use with laptops, etc, but don’t expect ear-cossetting quality.

Majority D50X Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers, £69.95, MajorityAudio.com, @MajorityAudio, Amazon.co.uk

Sonus faber Concertino G4

Sonus Faber Concertino G4 bookshelf speakers (Image credit: Sonus faber)

Audiophile excellence is the baseline for Sonus Faber products, and the Italian company’s Concertino G4 aims to bring that excellence to the smaller-sized speaker. The G4’s dimensions are 214mm (width) x 297mm (depth) x 314mm (height), ensuring the speakers will fit onto good-sized shelves (a separate stand is also available). These are traditional handmade speakers with traditional wired connectivity – no Bluetooth or onboard amplification to be found.

Sonus Faber Concertino G4 £4625 SHOP NOW

The enclosure uses solid walnut, while black leather or a vegan alternative from Ohoskin is paired with brass detailing. Cork is used in the internal chassis for its sound-dampening qualities. The speakers accept amplifiers from 30W to 150W.

Sonus faber Concertino G4, £4,625/pair, SonusFaber.com, @Sonusfaberofficial

Cambridge Audio L/R M

Cambridge Audio L/R M bookshelf speakers (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The sister product to Cambridge’s excellent ultra-compact L/R S speakers, the fully active L/R M model is, as you’d expect, a step up in size and power. Measuring 158 mm (width) x 190mm (depth) mm x 263mm (height), the L/R M comes with Bluetooth and physical connectivity and has a total power output of 300W.

Cambridge Audio L/R M bookshelf speakers (pre-order) £1199 SHOP NOW

The simple fascia design follows on from the L/R S, with bronze detailing on the tweeters, and the speaker cabinets themselves are available in a wide range of colours, including green, orange, black, white, blue and natural walnut.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio L/R M, from £1,299/pair, CambridgeAudio.com, @CambridgeAudio