Turn your home into the perfect listening room with Tylko Sound

Tylko wants you to listen to music. Truly listen. Away from the screens and digital scrolling of playlists, but instead encouraging taking the time to give a composition a rare glimpse of full attention. But how do we break free from these digital crutches? The Warsaw-based furniture company has the answer – and they're entering the world of hi-fi, with Tylko Sound. The new speaker system is created to slot perfectly within the company’s customisable shelving systems, and sit neatly within a home.

Tune in to Tylko Sound

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tylko and Paul Cournet)

'People stopped really hearing music. That kind of listening – intentional, attentive – has quietly disappeared from most homes,' Says Ben Kuna, co-founder and CBO of Tylko. 'Music is one of the strongest carriers of emotion, yet we’ve stopped making space for it in our daily lives. With Tylko Sound, we wanted to bring it back.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tylko and Paul Cournet)

Music is one of the strongest carriers of emotion, yet we’ve stopped making space for it in our daily lives Ben Kuna, co-founder of Tylko

The idea emerged while architect Paul Cournet, of multidisciplinary Rotterdam Practice Cloud, helped develop Tylko’s Berlin showroom. During the process, he kept returning to a simple observation: Tylko’s modular shelving was already a grid built for sound, yet nobody had designed a speaker specifically to live inside it.

The Tylko team worked with Rotterdam-based architect and Form Follows Frequency, a studio working with acoustics and design. Together, they made sure that the speaker's sound wasn’t compromised. Instead, they created a structure that became part of the system.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tylko)

The collection includes the Tylko Coax Speaker with and without Bass Reflex, and the Tylko Subwoofer. The entire system is designed to be adapted. It can start as a single speaker, which can then be added to a collection of subwoofers to create a home stereo system.

Handcrafted in Poland, the speakers are made from Baltic birch plywood, the same material used throughout Tylko’s furniture collection. It is finished in high-gloss lacquer and available in Signal Red, Mint Green, and Chalk White.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tylko)

Tylko Sound also marks a new entry point into hi-fi. Although blending furniture with a speaker is a standout feature, they also made sure the design of high-quality listening was more accessible. ‘For less than €700 per speaker, Tylko Sound proves that stepping into hi-fi no longer requires a premium-budget investment,’ says Kuna. The collection rethinks the relationship between sound, furniture, and space.

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Tylko Sound is a limited-edition product currently available in selected European markets: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France. Prices start at €491 to €970 tylko.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tylko and Paul Cournet)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tylko and Paul Cournet)