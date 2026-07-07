The Range Rover Long Wheelbase Autobiography is one of the current summits of JLR’s project portfolio, a model range that looks set to expand ever upwards into the luxury ether in the coming years. For inspiration, the company would do well to look at this one-off version of the LWB model, created by automotive stylists Urban Automotive and Visionnaire, the Italian ‘meta-luxury’ interiors brand.

Urban Automotive x Visionnaire Range Rover LWB (Image credit: Urban Automotive)

The occasion is the launch of Visionnaire London at 171–175 Brompton Road, five storeys of immaculately curated interiors and accessories. The car itself, which made its debut at the Knightsbridge store, is a fully customised one-of-one edition, inspired in part by the Adele armchair by Marco Piva, the architect and designer who is one of Visionnaire’s regular collaborators.

Urban Automotive x Visionnaire Range Rover LWB dashboard (Image credit: Urban Automotive)

That gives the interior a certain uplift from the usual smoky matte black / nightclub neon aesthetic, with elements like embroidered leather, bronze details and bespoke quilting. It’s not quite the gentleman’s club of old, more like the smartly crafted but slightly Boho style of Soho Farmhouse. Cream and green Alcantara upholstery reference the Italian craftsmanship of the Adele armchair in form and material.

Urban Automotive x Visionnaire Range Rover LWB rear seats (Image credit: Urban Automotive)

The exterior is slightly shoutier. Urban Automotive favours the SUV and SUV clients aren’t shrinking violets, especially if they’re investing in styling elements that make their already unavoidable cars even more distinctive and unique.

The Range Rover has been given carbon fibre ‘Widetrack’ bodywork with a two-tone finish. Not only does this give the car a lower, more aggressive stance, but it includes a bonnet and front and rear bumpers in carbon fibre.

Urban Automotive x Visionnaire Range Rover LWB cabin (Image credit: Urban Automotive)

The entire project was overseen by Aro Omar of Arowonen, a multidisciplinary designer who has helped translated the Visionnaire aesthetic into the automotive realm. The dustbin lid-sized wheels rather let the side down, as well as give the Range Rover’s off-road abilities a bit of a downgrade, but they certainly align with the tastes and desires of many of the brand’s customers.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Urban Automotive) (Image credit: Urban Automotive) (Image credit: Urban Automotive) (Image credit: Urban Automotive) (Image credit: Urban Automotive) (Image credit: Urban Automotive)

According to Matthew Welch, Managing Director of Urban Automotive, ‘the future of luxury is no longer defined by status or excess, but by individuality, craftsmanship and the pursuit of the truly exceptional. Our collaboration with Visionnaire was a natural meeting of minds, bringing together two brands that share an unwavering commitment to bespoke excellence and timeless design.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Urban Automotive x Visionnaire Range Rover LWB (Image credit: Urban Automotive)

Urban Automotive, Urban-Automotive.com, @UrbanAutomotive

Visionnaire London, 171–175 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, Visionnaire-home.com, @VisionnaireHomePhilosophy