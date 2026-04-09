The Range Rover London Editions pay homage to four London districts

London, the unwitting ground zero for the debut and explosive growth of the upscale urban SUV, is being celebrated through four new editions of Range Rover. Starting with the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition and Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition, the company recently added two more editions at an event in Belgravia, the Range Rover Westminster Edition and Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition.

Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

It would be charitable to say that production activities at JLR have been somewhat in the doldrums. While these four new London editions smack of a quick fix for a company that has been put through the wringer by a mixture of politics, economics and just bad luck, the truth is that there is a lot coming over from Gaydon in the very near future.

Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

The imminent arrival of the all-electric Range Rover – which shares aesthetics but not a platform with its petrol-powered sibling – should banish any lingering memories of cancelled models, stalled master plans, janky supply chains and a cyber-criminal endeavour that paralysed the entire company.

Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

The RRE will launch into an uncertain market for luxury EVs, just like its much-heralded Jaguar sister later in the year. But while the Jag represents a seismic upheaval on the design front, Land Rover and Range Rover line up currently look a little long in the tooth. The mysterious departure, return and then departure again of Gerry McGovern, the man who has arguably done the most to hoist and then sustain the Range Rover brand at its current luxury pinnacle hasn’t helped steady the ship.

Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

This quartet of jazzed-up production models is intended to underscore Range Rover’s custom-build credentials. The Eccleston Yards event was billed as ‘Range Rover’s Mastery Market’, complete with demonstrations of the leatherwork, materials and other elements that can be added to a ‘regular’ RR to up its quota of individual content.

There’s also a nod to London’s ongoing never-ending reign as global creative capital, with Conran and Partners on hand to show a few contemporary trinkets, helping draw a direct line between the modernist era and the clean, architectural lines of the current portfolio. Finally, Café Nice’s restored and converted 1991 Range Rover Classic Vogue was parked up to provide a custom coffee stop.

Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition

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The Belgravia Edition of the Velar was unveiled earlier this year at the Design Museum. This car features a darker, more sombre colour scheme that majors in tones like Satin Black and Dark Agate, with black brushed aluminium used on the interior. Again, the Belgravia Edition badging is deployed in the Velar’s puddle lamp system, as well as on the sills. The company is building the model in an edition of 400.

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Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition

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For a Londoner, Range Rover’s choice of four districts could only ever be contentious, but they were at least very much on brand. The Hoxton Edition of the Range Rover Evoque has a fashion focus, with Satin Gold wheels and a Platinum Atlas exterior kit, as well as badging and puddle lamps to match. The interior includes leather seat facings and contrast stitching, with yet more Hoxton Edition badging on the treadplates and centre console.

The Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition

Detail of the upcoming Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

Announced this month with more details to follow, the Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition taps into the fast-rising South London neighbourhood, thanks largely to the success of Battersea Power Station (UK HQ for Apple, alongside countless high-end retailers) and the ongoing development surrounding it. Appropriately enough, this edition of the Sport is said to represent a ‘fusion of historic charm and cutting edge aesthetics.’

Range Rover Westminster Edition

Detail of the Range Rover Westminster Edition (Image credit: Range Rover)

Finally, there’s the Westminster Edition of the flagship Range Rover. Doubling down on the model’s longstanding relationship with people in power (and not just in government), the Westminster Edition also ‘pays homage to the epicentre of British leadership and heritage.’ Expect a sober-suited conveyance designed to mix in the very best circles.

More details on the Range Rover London Editions at RangeRover.com, @RangeRover