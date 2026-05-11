Over a decade ago, Bentley took the name Bentayga from the towering rock formation in the Canary Islands. Now the British car brand seeks to return to that origin with the Bentayga Artenara Edition, a car that feels less like a new chapter and more like a homecoming.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Named after the village in Gran Canaria that overlooks the Roque Bentayga pinnacle, this vehicle is an exercise in deliberate curation. ‘Naming this edition after Artenara closes a symbolic circle as it honours the very place that gave Bentayga its identity,’ says Product Communications Manager at Bentley, Jonathan Smedley. ‘It is a return to the summit where inspiration began and a bold reminder that true luxury is shaped by both destination and the journey,’ he adds.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bentley Motors) (Image credit: Bentley Motors) (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Externally, the Bentayga Artenara Edition is distinguished by Mulliner design touches, including 22-inch wheels and the brand's signature double diamond grille. The overall silhouette feels cohesive and uncluttered, with visual noise stripped back to let the vehicle's form speak. ‘This new special edition captures some of the best design features of Bentayga,’ says Smedley.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

While the Bentayga Artenara Edition is available in over 100 colours, Bentley’s in-house design team has refined the selection into eight curated specifications, each thoughtfully pairing exterior finishes with complementary interior palettes. Inside, the vehicle features a tri-colour interior scheme, previously exclusive to Mulliner extended-wheelbase models.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bentley Motors) (Image credit: Bentley Motors) (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

‘The Artenara Edition offers greater access to quality craftsmanship,’ Smedley notes. Inside, customers can choose from Bentley’s full range of veneers, including high-gloss, open-pore, and piano-painted gloss finishes in a variety of colours. For a more distinctive look, options such as Carbon Fibre and Dark Tint Aluminium are also available.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bentley Motors) The Roque Bentayga Mountain motif on the dashboard (Image credit: Bentley Motors) The Roque Bentayga Mountain motif on the dashboard

However, the most distinctive design element is the Roque Bentayga Mountain motif, which runs through the entire vehicle. ‘Here the rugged mountain topography surrounding the village of Artenara on Gran Canaria is celebrated,’ explains Smedley.

Etched into the fascia, perforated into the seat upholstery, and projected through the welcome lighting, this feature serves as a unifying element. It references the geographical origins of the Bentayga name while reinforcing the idea that luxury can be rooted in narrative as much as material.

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The motif is also carried through onto the seats (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

‘The precise longitude and latitude coordinates of Roque Bentayga are engraved on the fascia, anchoring the car both literally and visually to its namesake summit,’ says Smedley. This level of detail highlights Bentley’s broader move toward more intricate design features. A recent example of this is the car manufactures collaboration with British jeweller Boodles, which introduced hand crafted jewellery-inspired elements into two custom Bentley specifications.

The interior of the Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Available as a standard-wheelbase, the Bentayga Artenara Edition comes in a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, a V6 hybrid powertrain, or as a V8 extended-wheelbase vehicle. The V8 engine can take you from 0-60 mph in as little as 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 178 mph. Meanwhile, the hybrid option offers a top speed of 158 mph.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Ultimately, the Bentayga’s new special edition is more about refining what already exists than introducing entirely new features. In returning to the landscape that first inspired the Bentayga's name, Bentley has created a vehicle that feels quietly confident while still exuding luxury.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

For enquiries about the Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition, visit BentleyMotors.com, @BentleyMotors