On 8 May 2026, Michael Anastassiades announced that he is closing his eponymous lighting brand. 'After 20 inspiring years, the time has come to close the chapter of my lighting company, Michael Anastassiades, a platform for communicating my personal vision in lighting and introducing innovative ideas to the market,' he wrote in a note shared to his network.

The brand made its debut in 2006, as Anastassiades had started creating objects and lighting for his London home, and quickly became known as the master of lighting design. He has since expanded his lighting output, through a long-term collaboration with Italian lighting company Flos.

Michael Anastassiades photographed alongside a version of the Mobile Chandelier (Image credit: Hélène Binet)

'What began as an open-ended experiment grew organically into a body of work that reflects a deeply personal journey,' continues the designer. 'Through this broad exploration of ideas, I created an eclectic brand, a model inspired by creative visionaries in history who committed themselves to the exceptional fabrication of objects. Over the years, it became a space where ideas could evolve freely, shaped by curiosity, experimentation, and rigorous practice, and led to invitations for meaningful collaborations across the design industry.'

(Image credit: Courtesy Michael Anastassiades)

Among the company's best known pieces is the Tube Chandelier, which also marked the brand's debut, the Mobile Chandeliers, and the Tip of the Tongue collection, where an illuminated sphere effortlessly sits on the cusp of a brass base.

'I am proud to see how these designs have found their place in both private and public spaces around the world,' he says. 'What comes next for me as a designer is a deeper focus on the creative process, and the freedom to explore new directions in design, in all its forms.'

The studio's operations, including the production of limited edition furniture and lighting, as well as design collaborations, will continue as normal.

A sample sale is planned in London between 14-16 May 2026, 115 Old Street, London EC1V 9RT.

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Watch: at home with Michael Anastassiades

Last year we visited Michael Anastassiades' home as part of our 'Stuff That Surrounds You' series. Watch the film below

Inside a lighting designer's luminous London home | The Stuff That Surrounds You | Wallpaper* - YouTube Watch On