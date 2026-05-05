The alphabet-driven nuance of automotive nomenclature is alive and kicking in the luxury segment. Driven by the neophiliac consumption patterns of the ultra-rich, these days no model line-up is complete without the presence of numerous varieties and flavours, each more exotic and expensive than the last.

That’s certainly the case with Aston Martin, whose new DB12 S completes the trio of ‘S’-suffixed versions of the company’s core line-up. We’ve had the Vantage S and DBX S and now it’s the turn of the big ‘super luxury’ GT, the DB12 to get this fabled badge – one that dates back the DB3 S race car from the early 1950s. This is the first DB model to get an S since then.

Aston Martin DB12 S (Image credit: Max Earey)

In the modern era, ‘S’ means more power, less weight and – naturally – greater cost. Aston says the appellation is an option, but the stats suggest buyers treat it as an upgrade and disregard the basic model altogether – some 90 per cent of core models sold tend to be ‘S’ variants, many with the full and expensive option spec that the new designation unlocks. In fact, the actual physical changes are relatively light, including standard Carbon Ceramic Brakes, a new fixed rear spoiler and a deeper two-part front splitter and side sills.

Aston Martin DB12 S (Image credit: Max Earey)

Power goes up a mere 20hp, while the maximum available weight saving is 38kg, including the noisy optional titanium exhaust system, a £9,200 extra. More importantly, at least for enthusiasts, are a host of dynamic changes, including recalibrated throttle response, dampers and other dynamic fiddles, such as alterations to the electronic rear differential. As the company notes, buyers trust the company implicitly to make things better, however incrementally and subtly (0-62mph is dispatched in 3.5 seconds, an imperceptible 0.1s improvement on the standard car, for example).

Aston Martin DB12 S (Image credit: Max Earey)

Like all ultra-luxury purchases, the DB12 S exists mostly as wallet-bait for the perpetually dissatisfied, forever chasing the next big thing that’ll make up a chunk of their emotional and social identity – whether it’s a car, a handbag, a penthouse or a wristwatch. DB12 is a purchase designed to slot neatly into a hole in the id.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Max Earey) (Image credit: Max Earey) (Image credit: Max Earey) (Image credit: Max Earey) (Image credit: Max Earey) (Image credit: Max Earey)

However, if you happen to have the means, this car is an indulgent but very effective form of self-care. The vineyards of the Château la Coste are the venue for 'S' variant launch. It's a spectacular location, a place of true Provençal beauty elevated further by the unique pieces of art, sculpture, and architecture that owner Patrick McKillen has scattered around its expansive grounds.

(Image credit: Max Earey)

Despite the region's unparalleled sense of space and light, the same can't be said for the local roads, which combine enticing twists and turns with sudden bottlenecks, blind corners, narrow stretches and the oft-fulfilled promise of a ten-strong peloton suddenly hammering over a crest. In short, it requires delicacy and restraint to safely thread this massive super coupé through these beautiful surroundings. When the road opens up – and wide multilane highways beckon – the relief is palpable.

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Aston Martin DB12 S (Image credit: Max Earey)

Our steed is a coupé model, resplendent in a funereal black with bold red detailing inside and out. You can also specify a DB12 S Volante, for a slight premium, but the closed cockpit feels more appropriate for this darkly gothic Super Tourer. Driver and passenger sit low in the tub, the dash stretching away – less waterfall and more cascade of gloss black, chrome and the occasional splash of red – leaving the car’s extremities all but invisible. The steep drainage ditches on either side of the narrow rural French roads look like they'd happily swallow one of the Aston's big 21-inch wheels, potentially taking the rest of the car with it.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Max Earey) The DB12 S's much improved interior (Image credit: Max Earey) Red detailing enhances the 'S' level trim (Image credit: Max Earey) The all-important Aston Martin sill plate (Image credit: Max Earey) Under the bonnet, Aston's V8 nestles beneath the cross bracing (Image credit: Max Earey) Apple CarPlay Ultra comes as standard on the DB12 S

However, once the road widens, the anxiety dissipates and the power can be enjoyed. It’s not that the DB12 S isn’t nimble – far from it – but that it better rewards the driver when there’s scale, scope and ample room. The DB12 S truly rewards the work of diligent highway engineers, but credit must also go to the Aston’s accomplished in-house team who have made a sports car that can ride like a limousine in equally hushed comfort.

Aston Martin DB12 S (Image credit: Max Earey)

We’ve issued many ill-timed proclamations about how a big-engined, high-output luxury sports car represents a last throw of the dice for traditional combustion and been wrong every single time. Instead, the luxury sector nestles itself into a mildly hybridised future of its own devising, quietly drawing the curtain across a warehouse full of apparently unwanted EV sports car designs. Aston fields the astonishing Valhalla in this division and will probably venture into some form of hybridisation for the eventual successor to the DBX.

Aston Martin DB12 S at Château La Coste (Image credit: Max Earey)

Like all contemporary series production Astons, the DB12 S incorporates CarPlay Ultra from Apple, the more wholly integrated version of Apple’s in-car interface. CarPlay Ultra brings a lot of added functionality, wresting control of the DB12’s HVAC and radio within its Cupertino-created graphics. For now, CarPlay Ultra sits in the premium space, especially since Aston is currently the only brand offering support.

Aston Martin DB12 S interior (Image credit: Max Earey)

Going forwards, it might not have quite the same lustre, as everyone from Kia to Nissan, Hyundai and Honda take up the invitation. Apple’s UI design might be second to none, but carmakers invest heavily in creating their own interfaces, quirks and all, so will the adoption of Ultra ultimately flatten the luxury experience?

The DB12 S is also available as a Volante model (Image credit: Max Earey)

For now, Vantage S and DB12 S demonstrate the enduring appeal of combustion, an evergreen ability to lure enthusiasts into an acquisition. Whether it’s the sound of the stacked twin exhausts, the smell and feel of the leather interior, or the undeniable attraction of what is still one of the most attractive cars on sale, the DB12 S offers a veritable arsenal of emotional hooks that many feel powerless to resist. Whatever an all-electric Aston Martin will look like, it certainly won’t feel like this.

Aston Martin DB12 S (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Aston Martin DB12 S, from £205,000, DB12 S Volante, from £218,000, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin