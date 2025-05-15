The next generation Apple CarPlay Ultra makes its debut in Aston Martin’s DBX707

Aston Martin is certainly not shy with the superlatives when it comes to its premier SUV, the DBX707. Deservedly so. This ‘supercar of SUVs’ was the beneficiary of a well-received interior revision only a year ago, a mid-life glow-up that balanced the ultra-SUV’s beastly proclivities in the performance department with a more holistically refined interior.

Apple CarPlay Ultra in the Aston Martin DBX707 (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

Rather than softening the SUV’s exterior edges, Aston Martin effectively chiselled away the interior’s most lacking bits, sculpting the cabin console and dashboard into a smartly appointed celebration of what a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 powered SUV can calmly deliver while cleaving straightaways at a top speed of 193mph. Most lauded of improvements was AM’s long due modernized infotainment system developed in-house to greet drivers at the DBX707 helm.

Exploring Apple CarPlay Ultra in Palm Springs (Image credit: Apple / Aston Martin)

Even so, there is always room for improvement, furtherance that becomes evident starting on May 15 when every DBX707 - and other new Aston Martins vehicles - ordered in the U.S. assumes the role of inaugural host to Apple CarPlay Ultra.

Every aspect of the DBX707's UI is now controlled by CarPlay Ultra (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

As much as Apple CarPlay has improved the dialogue between iPhone and auto since its 2014 debut, the ‘iOS in the Car’ has always operated more as a mirror of the iPhone rather than window into Apple’s objectives for the future of mobility. CarPlay Ultra clarifies Apple’s ambitions with a systemwide Apple-flavored automotive HMI takeover, extending beyond a single screen and permeating every layer permitted by partner automakers. In this regard, CarPlay Ultra is to automotive in-vehicle infotainment teams as templates are to web designers: curated constraints with options for customization.

CarPlay Ultra controlling the Aston Martin DBX707's infotainment (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

Once set as the driver’s default, CarPlay Ultra loads near instantly on start, acknowledging driver and passenger with real-time information across dash and console screens that have a distinctly Apple aesthetic. The makeover extends visibly right down to the Apple designed typefaces contextualized with minimalist clarity but garbed in Aston Martin colour and branding.

Apple CarPlay dials in the DBX707 (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

Everything from graphical gauges in the instrument cluster, layers of driver and passenger comfort controls, infotainment system options, and colour customisation options are breathed new life across the DBX707’s 12.3-inch digital instrument display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The effect is newer yet recognizable, like updating your iPhone from a version a few generations back to iOS 18.5 (which you’ll need for CarPlay Ultra compatibility).

Apple CarPlay Ultra in action (Image credit: Apple / Aston Martin)

The assumption may be the erasure of Aston Martin from their own screen(s), but the results are undeniable delivering a consistent, legible and cohesive experience previously obfuscated by Aston Martin’s own heritage-hued perspective. It all still feels Aston Martin throughout, just more legibly so, an acknowledgment by the automaker they gain more than give-up.

Drivers can choose from a curated set of instrument cluster themes and tailor the colours and wallpapers to match their individual tastes; within the Aston Martin these options are controlled using a slightly finicky touch button control on the steering wheel (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

‘Aston Martin’s next generation infotainment system now offers customers with iPhone unlimited choice. From using the state-of-the-art bespoke native system or the first to seamlessly experience the convenience of CarPlay Ultra,’ says Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Office, Aston Martin.

Apple CarPlay Ultra in the DBX707's main instrument cluster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

Alongside standard vehicle functions like the car’s radio and climate, vehicle-specific data like advanced driver assistance systems and tire pressure are all given the CarPlay Ultra makeover within the instrument cluster. There is also the option to add widgets powered by iPhone onto a car’s screen or gauge cluster to invite the un-hostile Apple takeover. Apple promises to keep all information stored locally in accordance to their personal privacy measures.

Apple CarPlay Ultra will be immediately familiar to iPhone users (Image credit: Apple / Aston Martin)

How does it feel and operate while behind the wheel? While abiding by Apple’s wishes to keep speeds reasonable while touring the Palm Springs behind the wheel of one of three DBX707s wheeled out for the press event, CarPlay Ultra revealed an intuitive presence. Whether navigating the carmaker’s various comfort controls and graphical schemes or fiddling with Apple Maps or Music, CarPlay Ultra greases friction points. No doubt this instant comfort is attributed to the years of muscle memory of iPhone ownership, the demographic Aston Martin hopes to most impress with the collaborative effort.

In comparison to the DBX707’s in-house developed infotainment system, Aston Martin’s fondness for font sizes often applied to prescription medication instructions is the strongest argument for keeping CarPlay Ultra the default (Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

Unrealized automotive aspirations aside, Apple’s new CarPlay Ultra feels and operates less an iteration and more like a significant rethinking with greater potential. With additional automakers around the world already set to bring CarPlay Ultra to more models, including newly committed brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, Apple may have found a side door to enter through to realize the dream of the Apple Car from the inside out.

