Aston Martin DBX707 SUV is updated with a new interior and infotainment

The new Aston Martin DBX707 has better tech, better design but the same raw power, keeping its spot at the top of the ultra-SUV tree

New Aston Martin DBX707
Aston Martin DBX707
(Image credit: Aston Martin)
By Jonathan Bell
Aston Martin has completed the process of overhauling its core models, bringing new interiors and technology to a trio of cars that had been hamstrung by this crucial aspect of their design. That’s not to say the old Aston Martin DB11, Vantage and original DBX were sunk by their interiors but despite their material, tactile and olfactory advantages, the underlying ergonomics and function were tolerable at best. It was a testament to the brand that an Aston Martin remained lovable despite its interior quirks.

New Aston Martin DBX707 interior

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

No longer. The replacements for the former, starting with the DB12, followed by the new Vantage and completed by the DBX707, shown here, have all set out to banish the issue of second-hand HMI systems and ergonomic afterthoughts. 

Inside the new Aston Martin DBX707

New Aston Martin DBX707 infotainment screen

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

With the new infotainment system comes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a scattering of USB-C points around the cabin. There’s also an updated Aston Martin customer app that dovetails with the car’s system. The main instrument binnacle is 12.3in (the largest ever fitted to an Aston Martin), with a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen offset by a generous helping of buttons. Digital and analogue sit together.

New Aston Martin DBX707 steering wheel

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Alongside the controls and underlying systems, the physical layout of the interior has also been improved. Naturally you don’t have to specify it in the retina-searing colour shown here, but revised door handles, air vents, door panels and new materials are all available, including ziricote wood, piano black and carbon fibre veneers. 

Inside Aston Martin DBX707: phone on seat

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

What’s also of note is that DBX707, formerly the flagship model of the company’s first SUV, is now the only powertrain you can buy. Named for the amount of horsepower put out by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, it implies that AM buyers didn’t want to beat about the bush and simply chose the highest spec available, disregarding the ‘standard’ V8. You’ll have to shell out a bit more for the 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, however.

New Aston Martin DBX707 seats

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

There’s not really enough space in the world to put a modern performance SUV through its paces; this is a big, heavy car that seems to defy all physical laws as it slingshots its way through the nine-speed gearbox to a top speed of 193mph. 

Alongside competitors like the Lamborghini Urus S  and the Range Rover Sport SV, these titanic machines seem to mock the very idea of modesty and restraint. If you’re comfortable with the size, sound and sheer chutzpah of this scale of automotive statement, the DBX707 probably has more class than most.

Aston Martin DBX707 on road

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin DBX707, details at AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

