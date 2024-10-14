Aston Martin bring the Midas touch to their super tourer with the DB12 Goldfinger Edition
Released in honour of the sixtieth anniversary of the iconic James Bond film, Aston Martin has gone all out to the DB12 Goldfinger Edition a worthy collector’s item for high rolling film fans
The longstanding partnership between Aston Martin and EON Productions is worth untold millions in advertising and exposure for the car company, even if the deadlines and production challenges suck up huge amounts of resources. It's also a core component of the Bond character (despite as originally written, Fleming's Bond was in a Bentley). However, as Bond got grittier under Daniel Craig, so the Aston element became more and more incongruous.
Aston tried to counter this by trying to become a bit grittier itself (describing the 2019 Vantage model as a 'predator' and hiring Rankin to photograph it with a wolf sitting on the roof, as well as commissioning dark and spiky imagery from Nick Knight, among others). But gritty isn't really what its customers want. They want to be international playboys and playgirls, for whom the car represents the ultimate shortcut signifier of taste and discretion.
It’s also why the company creates things like this, the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition, 60 of which are being made to celebrate the marque’s first appearance in a Bond Film, when the DB5 swung into view in 1964’s Goldfinger and the double act was henceforth cemented.
The relatively recent DB12 hasn’t yet made its debut in any film to the best of our knowledge, let alone a Bond one, but here it’s been given the movie star treatment thanks to a thorough – but relatively subtle – overhaul by Q by Aston Martin, the suspiciously cinematic name for the company’s bespoke personalisation service. Limited to 60 cars, the most obvious parallel it makes with Sean Connery’s original DB5 is the paint finish, ‘Silver Birch’.
Under the super tourer’s long, rippling bonnet nothing has changed – a 4.0-litre V8 Twin-Turbo engine putting out 680PS. The original DB5 put out around 282bhp (about 286PS), considered pretty impressive for the time.
What the DB12 definitely has in common with its forebear is an innate, albeit far more muscular, beauty. Just like a shirtless Daniel Craig, the brutish charm of the DB12 presents a ripped and utterly contemporary aesthetic that would have been frankly terrifying to Sixties’ audiences, as if Bond was shown driving a Le Mans car.
Aston Martin has mined this rich seam many times, most notably with a series of Continuation cars – replicas – of the exact prop car DB5 from Goldfinger, complete with a set of (non-lethal) gadgets, and even a pocket-sized version courtesy of the Little Car Company (since re-branded as Hedley Studios).
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
There have been other special editions too, nodding to the Aston Martin’s twelve appearances in the series (for completists, the list is as follows: Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), The Living Daylights (1987), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Die Another Day (2002), Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021)).
For the DB12 Goldfinger Edition, the key signifiers are relatively subtle and include a unique silver colour on the 21” wheels, bespoke gold side strakes and a unique Aston Martin logo. The interior leather includes an intricate Prince of Wales check perforation pattern, ‘in a nod to a classic James Bond suit,’ while there’s also a polished sill plaque and number of 18k Gold Plated interior accents on the controls. Finally, there’s an ’eight of hearts’ embroidered onto the drivers’ sun visor, a reference to the playing card seen in a pivotal scene in the film.
Mindful that buyers of this kind of steroidal plaything are essentially big kids at heart, Aston has thrown in a worthy goodie bag for each purchaser (actually a Globe-Trotter attaché case). These include a 2007 bottle of Bollinger, a custom car cover, luxury key presentation box, a Speedform scale model of the car and – ‘for something truly unique’ – a snippet from a 35mm print of the film itself, the scene in which Connery’s Bond drives the DB5 over Switzerland’s Furka Pass.
With the current cinematic horizon looking rather Bond-less, could this famous partnership be on the wane? After No Time to Die’s rather pointed full stop, change is afoot. Should the Bond universe be re-booted and started again from scratch, it would be unlikely to re-tread the same locations, sets and props used from the 60s onwards. Regardless, would the carmaker even be interested in a relentless focus on its very distant past with no space for modern product?
However, if the series stays in the present day and the Bond mantle is passed to an entirely different type of character, retaining the same luxurious four-wheeled supporting cast might distract from the new direction. It's a conundrum worthy of the super spy himself. Or even herself?
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition, deliveries begin in Q2 2025. Price on application, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Eurostar unveils new onboard dining led by trio of trailblazing chefs
Eurostar collaborates with two-Michelin-starred chef Jérémy Chan, pâtissière Jessica Préalpato and sommelier Honey Spence for new Premier Dining offering
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Omniyat launches The Alba, new Zaha Hadid Architects-designed residences in Dubai
Developer Omniyat announces The Alba, ultra-luxury residences managed by Dorchester Collection and designed by Zaha Hadid Architects to blend ‘nature and cutting-edge design’
By Simon Mills Published
-
Rachel Feinstein in Miami: the collision of extremes that define her hometown
Rachel Feinstein's major new exhibition at The Bass Museum of Art, Miami, spans almost three decades of work
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The new V12-powered Aston Martin Vanquish arrives to conquer the world of luxury GT cars
The luxury British marque’s new Vanquish flagship is absolutely, positively, definitely, its final flirtation with V12 power. Or is it?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Could a car be any more muscular? Aston Martin unleashes the bold and brutalist Valiant
Equipped with a V12 engine, manual gearbox and chiselled bodywork, the limited-edition Aston Martin Valiant is the company’s most extreme front-engined road car to date
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin Vantage review: we take the wheel to find out if it makes the supercar grade
The new Aston Martin Vantage is an upgrade on every conceivable metric, resulting in a machine with more power, luxury and dynamic ability than ever before
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin DBX707 SUV is updated with a new interior and infotainment
The new Aston Martin DBX707 has better tech, better design but the same raw power, keeping its spot at the top of the ultra-SUV tree
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Aston Martin Ginza showroom brings customer personalisation to life
Aston Martin Ginza showroom is a two-storey space in The Peninsula Tokyo hotel and a new hub for the car maker
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin Vantage is reshaped and revitalised for a new generation
The Aston Martin Vantage is a sports car with an authentic racing heritage, now upgraded and enhanced with new styling and fresh interiors
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The J.Laverack Aston Martin .1R bicycle is a pedal-powered, two-wheeled hypercar
Aston Martin and J.Laverack reveal their exquisitely crafted road bike
By Jonathan Bell Published