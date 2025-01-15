The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gives you an elemental experience
Every statistic about the new Vantage Roadster screams speed; this is a convertible for those in a hurry and unafraid to make a noise about it
Aston Martin has dropped its newest droptop, the much anticipated soft-top version of the Aston Martin Vantage. The Vantage Roadster transforms the once ‘junior’ Aston Martin into a rawer and more visceral experience. We’ve not sampled the Roadster yet, but expect the absence of a roof to allow an even greater connection with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that sits at the heart of the machine.
Essentially, this is the substantial technical upgrade of the current generation Vantage transported to the droptop model. Increased efficiencies in materials and packaging mean the Roadster has a mere 60kg of weight gain over its coupé sibling; as a result, the performance figures are the same. This means a 0-60mph sprint of 3.5 seconds and a frankly unattainable top speed of 202 mph.
The other statistic where the Vantage Roadster excels is in the hood mechanism. Years of honing the complex folding and retracting mechanism have resulted in a contraption that’s capable of raising or lowering the roof in under 7 seconds, at speeds of up to 31 mph.
The hood itself contains eight levels of insulation and is available in red, blue and black/silver colourways, complementing the practically infinite paint options that can be specified in league with the Q by Aston Martin personalisation service.
For many sports car owners, a model like this hits the sweet spot – epic performance, practically the same levels of refinement as the hard-top model, and all the joys of open-air motoring (depending on your local climate). However, the Vantage is becoming increasingly hardcore as it ages, as opposed to the larger and grander DB12 and the flagship Vanquish, both of which accentuate more of a GT character.
Ultimately, it’ll all come down to personal preference. Despite Aston Martin’s insistence that open-roofed motoring presents a way more ‘visceral, sensory experience’ for the driver, ultra-luxury convertibles don’t appeal to everyone who can afford one. You need chutzpah to carry off convertible driving, especially in a car as visible and audible as this one.
Astons have often got a free pass in the frequently territorial and image-conscious realm of the automobile, both for their associations and their beauty. The new Vantage Roadster hews closely to its hard-topped rival. A longer rear deck (under which the hood is stowed) creates slightly stubbier proportions when the hood is up, but with the roof down, the lines flow satisfyingly from front to rear.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Aston Martin’s CCO Marek Reichman, credits the engine’s roar with bringing the ‘simple yet refined surface design to life’, implying a strong sonic signature to Aston Martin design that coming electrification will need to find a way to circumvent. For now, however, the Vantage Roadster deploys the best of modern technology to make a virtue of what’s ultimately anachronistic, albeit gloriously so.
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, price tbc, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Is this the future of fine dining? Culinary creative studio We Are Ona offers food for thought
The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 honour culinary creative studio We Are Ona, whose avant-garde pop-ups are turning the fine dining experience into an art form
By Mary Cleary Published
-
'It's a metaphor for life': rising star and 'Queer' poster artist Jake Grewal on his new London exhibition
British artist Jake Grewal speaks to Simon Chilvers about 'Under the Same Sky' as it opens at Studio Voltaire in London
By Simon Chilvers Published
-
The architectural ashes of the LA fires
Amidst incalculable losses for so many Angelenos we consider the architectural gems lost in the wildfires
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
Raise your horns: Aston Martin’s Valhalla blends race-car dynamics and high-tech craft
Valhalla is the first ever mid-engine series production Aston Martin, a hybrid V8 limited to 999 units
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin bring the Midas touch to their super tourer with the DB12 Goldfinger Edition
Released in honour of the sixtieth anniversary of the iconic James Bond film, Aston Martin has gone all out to the DB12 Goldfinger Edition a worthy collector’s item for high rolling film fans
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The new V12-powered Aston Martin Vanquish arrives to conquer the world of luxury GT cars
The luxury British marque’s new Vanquish flagship is absolutely, positively, definitely, its final flirtation with V12 power. Or is it?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Could a car be any more muscular? Aston Martin unleashes the bold and brutalist Valiant
Equipped with a V12 engine, manual gearbox and chiselled bodywork, the limited-edition Aston Martin Valiant is the company’s most extreme front-engined road car to date
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin Vantage review: we take the wheel to find out if it makes the supercar grade
The new Aston Martin Vantage is an upgrade on every conceivable metric, resulting in a machine with more power, luxury and dynamic ability than ever before
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin DBX707 SUV is updated with a new interior and infotainment
The new Aston Martin DBX707 has better tech, better design but the same raw power, keeping its spot at the top of the ultra-SUV tree
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Aston Martin Ginza showroom brings customer personalisation to life
Aston Martin Ginza showroom is a two-storey space in The Peninsula Tokyo hotel and a new hub for the car maker
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Aston Martin Vantage is reshaped and revitalised for a new generation
The Aston Martin Vantage is a sports car with an authentic racing heritage, now upgraded and enhanced with new styling and fresh interiors
By Jonathan Bell Published