The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gives you an elemental experience

Aston Martin has dropped its newest droptop, the much anticipated soft-top version of the Aston Martin Vantage. The Vantage Roadster transforms the once ‘junior’ Aston Martin into a rawer and more visceral experience. We’ve not sampled the Roadster yet, but expect the absence of a roof to allow an even greater connection with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that sits at the heart of the machine.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Essentially, this is the substantial technical upgrade of the current generation Vantage transported to the droptop model. Increased efficiencies in materials and packaging mean the Roadster has a mere 60kg of weight gain over its coupé sibling; as a result, the performance figures are the same. This means a 0-60mph sprint of 3.5 seconds and a frankly unattainable top speed of 202 mph.

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster alongside the Aston Martin Vantage (Image credit: Aston Martin Vantage)

The other statistic where the Vantage Roadster excels is in the hood mechanism. Years of honing the complex folding and retracting mechanism have resulted in a contraption that’s capable of raising or lowering the roof in under 7 seconds, at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Roof up: Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The hood itself contains eight levels of insulation and is available in red, blue and black/silver colourways, complementing the practically infinite paint options that can be specified in league with the Q by Aston Martin personalisation service.

Inside the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin)

For many sports car owners, a model like this hits the sweet spot – epic performance, practically the same levels of refinement as the hard-top model, and all the joys of open-air motoring (depending on your local climate). However, the Vantage is becoming increasingly hardcore as it ages, as opposed to the larger and grander DB12 and the flagship Vanquish, both of which accentuate more of a GT character.

Inside the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Ultimately, it’ll all come down to personal preference. Despite Aston Martin’s insistence that open-roofed motoring presents a way more ‘visceral, sensory experience’ for the driver, ultra-luxury convertibles don’t appeal to everyone who can afford one. You need chutzpah to carry off convertible driving, especially in a car as visible and audible as this one.

Astons have often got a free pass in the frequently territorial and image-conscious realm of the automobile, both for their associations and their beauty. The new Vantage Roadster hews closely to its hard-topped rival. A longer rear deck (under which the hood is stowed) creates slightly stubbier proportions when the hood is up, but with the roof down, the lines flow satisfyingly from front to rear.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster's centre console (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin’s CCO Marek Reichman, credits the engine’s roar with bringing the ‘simple yet refined surface design to life’, implying a strong sonic signature to Aston Martin design that coming electrification will need to find a way to circumvent. For now, however, the Vantage Roadster deploys the best of modern technology to make a virtue of what’s ultimately anachronistic, albeit gloriously so.

A new peak: the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, price tbc, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin